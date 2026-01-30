Liverpool boss Arne Slot warns the Reds can’t afford any more mistakes as they fight for a top-four Premier League finish, with Newcastle closing in and pressure mounting at Anfield.

Arne Slot said Liverpool "cannot afford a lot of mistakes anymore" as his team battle for a top-four Premier League finish following the collapse of their title defence. The Reds are sixth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United ahead of Newcastle's visit to Anfield on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a congested table, just five points separate United from Sunderland, in 11th spot. Eddie Howe's Newcastle are three points behind Liverpool.

A top-four finish in the Premier League guarantees automatic qualification for next season's Champions League.

What Slot Said

"It's obvious that the closer you come to the end, the fewer opportunities you have to make a mistake," Liverpool boss Slot said on Friday.

"And we are now in a position that we cannot afford a lot of mistakes anymore, because we've made far too many, and with mistakes I mean giving away goals in the last minute."

The Reds conceded in the 95th minute to lose 3-2 to Bournemouth last week.

Liverpool booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a commanding 6-0 victory over Qarabag on Wednesday.

But their domestic form has been terrible -- with just five wins from their past 18 games -- after they swept to a 20th English title last year.

"We are fully aware of the fact that one win isn't enough at this club, so the next one is coming fast with Newcastle," said Slot.

"I'm 100 percent sure that that game is a bigger challenge than the one we faced Wednesday, but it's always helpful to win."

The Dutchman said he was pleased to see Mohamed Salah back on the scoresheet against Qarabag for the first time for Liverpool since November 1, but he emphasised the role of the team.

"The team has to make sure he gets in good positions, and I think that's what we are doing more and more, not only with him but with many players," said Slot.

"I think I've said this recently quite a lot -- our game in between boxes is good enough for our attackers to be often enough in promising positions, and I know we know that if this happens enough times, then our players will do what we expect of them because they have so much quality."

The Liverpool manager said defender Jeremie Frimpong would be out for a few weeks after picking up an injury against Qarabag but it was "not as bad as we thought".

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has been absent following the death of his father, is in the squad for the Newcastle match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)