Arsenal have tied down teenage midfielder Max Dowman with his first professional contract. The Hale End graduate has already impressed in senior matches, and the agreement highlights the club’s long‑term faith in his rapid rise.

Arsenal confirmed today that 16‑year‑old academy graduate Max Dowman has signed his first professional contract with the club. The deal will officially take effect when he turns 17 in December, securing the future of one of Hale End’s brightest prospects.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite his age, Dowman has already featured prominently for the senior side. He has made five first‑team appearances, including an assist against Leeds, and played 18 minutes in a Champions League clash with Slavia Prague. His market value is currently estimated at 20 million euros by Transfermarkt, underlining the growing attention around his progress.

Dowman joined Arsenal’s academy at eight and has advanced quickly through the ranks. He has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 matches across under‑18 and under‑21 levels. His under‑18 debut came at just 13, and he became the youngest scorer in UEFA Youth League history at 14. Last season marked his breakthrough, as he reached the first team aged 15.

Currently sidelined with an ankle ligament injury sustained in a behind‑closed‑doors under‑21 friendly in December, Dowman is expected to return by mid‑February, with a provisional comeback around the Wigan fixture. The setback forced Arsenal to withdraw him from their Champions League squad, but the new contract emphasizes the club’s confidence in his recovery and long‑term potential.

Speaking after signing the pre‑agreement, Dowman expressed his pride and gratitude. “This means everything to me and my family. We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today,” he said.

He added that role models from the academy, including Bukayo Saka, Myles Lewis‑Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, inspire him to continue working hard. “I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo, Myles and Ethan, who all really inspire me. It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…