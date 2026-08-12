The Esports World Cup 2026 Chess group stage kicks off with 16 players vying for a $1.5M prize. Indian GMs Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin will face each other, while defending champion Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura also start their campaigns.

The group stage of Chess at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 gets underway on Wednesday, with 16 of the world's leading players beginning their campaigns for the title and a share of the $1.5 million (Rs 14.3 crore) prize pool. In Group A, India's only Chess representatives at EWC 2025, Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin, will take on each other in a repeat of last year's Group Stage opener, while another Indian Grandmaster, Pranesh M, will begin his campaign against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov, according to a press release from EWC. Elsewhere, Polish Grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda will face Benjamin Bok, who qualified through the India Rising qualifier. EWC 2025 runner-up Alireza Firouzja will take on Wei Yi, who secured his place through the Last Chance Qualifier and Play-Ins, in another rematch of last year's Group Stage.

Group B Highlights

Group B features defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Team Liquid, who will begin his title defence against Andrey Esipenko, who advanced through the Play-Ins. American speed-chess icon Hikaru Nakamura will face Alexey Sarana, who is making his EWC group stage debut. Hans Moke Niemann, representing Indian organisation GodLike Esports, takes on Ian Nepomniachtchi, who reached the EWC Playoffs last year. The group's remaining opening match will see the tournament's group stage debutants Denis Lazavik and Sina Movahed face each other.

Tournament Format

The Group Stage will take place on August 12 and 13, with matches consisting of two games played under a 10-minute time control with no increment. An Armageddon game will serve as the tiebreaker when required, with players competing in double-elimination brackets under the same match format. The top four players from each group will advance to the Playoffs.

The Playoffs will take place on August 14 and 15 and will feature a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals will be played over four games, followed by six-game semifinals, while the Grand Final will be decided through a best-of-three sets format. The first two sets will consist of four games each, with a potential third and final set comprising two games.

S8UL Esports' Aravindh Chithambaram bowed out during the Play-Ins and took home $23,000 (Rs 21.9 lakh) for his performance at EWC 2026.

Groups

The groups are as follows: Group A - Arjun Erigaisi - Gen.G Esports - Nihal Sarin - S8UL Esports - Nodirbek Abdusattorov - Natus Vincere - Pranesh M - S8UL Esports - Jan-Krzysztof Duda - Weibo Gaming - Benjamin Bok - Team MGD1 - Alireza Firouzja - Team Falcons - Wei Yi - Team Nemesis Group B - Magnus Carlsen - Team Liquid - Andrey Esipenko - Virtus.pro - Hikaru Nakamura - Team Falcons - Alexey Sarana - Fnatic - Hans Moke Niemann - GodLike Esports - Ian Nepomniachtchi - Aurora Gaming - Denis Lazavik - AG.AL - Sina Movahed - Team Stallions