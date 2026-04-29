Legendary Indian professional golfer Vijay Kumar passed away at 57 due to a heart attack. A winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, he was one of the most accomplished and respected names in Indian golf.

The Professional Golf Tour of India mourns the passing of legendary Indian professional golfer Vijay Kumar. Vijay passed away on Tuesday in his home town Lucknow at the age of 57 due to a heart attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, Vijay Kumar, was among the most accomplished and respected names in Indian professional golf. Born in Lucknow on September 29, 1968, Vijay turned professional in 1988.

An Illustrious Career

He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles. Vijay's iconic triumph at the 2002 Indian Open remains a landmark moment in Indian golf. He remains one of only nine Indian golfers to have won the Indian Open title. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999, played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

A Lasting Legacy

Widely admired for his skill, consistency, competitive spirit and exemplary conduct, Vijay inspired generations of golfers and contributed significantly to the growth of the sport in the country. Beyond his achievements, the ever-smiling Vijay will be remembered for his positive attitude, cheerful nature, great sense of humour and sportsmanship.

Tributes from the Golfing Community

Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India, said, "Vijay Kumar ji was one of the true stalwarts of Indian golf. His achievements, humility and commitment to the sport made him a role model for generations of golfers. His passing is a great loss to Indian golf, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Amandeep Johl, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India, said, "Vijay Kumar was among the finest professionals Indian golf has seen. His victory at the 2002 Indian Open and his four Order of Merit titles will always be remembered as part of our sport's proud history. He contributed immensely to the growth of professional golf in India and will continue to inspire players for years to come."

Vijay's passing is a deep loss to the Indian golfing fraternity. He is survived by his wife and family.

The Professional Golf Tour of India expresses its heartfelt condolences to Vijay Kumar's family, friends, fellow professionals and admirers. (ANI)