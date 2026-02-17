Tennis legend Leander Paes reveals his vision to boost Indian tennis, nurture young talent, and bring the Olympics to India. He also lauded the Davis Cup team's win and hailed Smriti Mandhana as a deserving winner of the BBC award.

Paes's Vision for Indian Sport

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes has expressed his intention to bring more quality tennis to the country and the Olympics to India. Paes, one of the most decorated players in Indian tennis history, played a key role in multiple Davis Cup campaigns. However, he believes it is time to step forward and actively shape the future of the game (Tennis) by nurturing young talent in India and bring ex-athletes back into the game.

Speaking to reporters, Paes said, "For many years, I stood in the back and supported the Davis Cup teams, nurtured young talent, but I feel that now if I want to be the change, then someone has got to come out and really support the kids from the forefront. So my first endeavour in that is to work as president of Bengal Tennis (having assumed the office last year)."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Paes added that he aims to build a stronger ecosystem for young players by providing better facilities, structured mentoring, and opportunities to learn from former professionals. "From there, it's about creating a better ecosystem for young kids to nurture their talent, while also bringing ex-athletes back into the game. To provide them with opportunities to run their academies and share their skills and knowledge with young people. Likewise, with the All India Tennis Association, to come in and support grassroots-level talent searches and nurture that talent," he added.

Paes also spoke about his long-term vision for Indian sport, saying tennis would be his starting point but not the final goal. He expressed his ambition to host the Olympics in India and pledged support for national initiatives such as the Khelo India movement. "So, for me, I'm starting with my sport, which is tennis, but my eyes are on bringing the Olympics to India and, at the same time, supporting the Top Scheme and the Khelo India movement through the sports fraternity and the sports ministry. I feel that sport can really unite a nation, bring an entire country together, and truly move a country's GDP," he said.

Praise for Davis Cup Team

Paes also praised the Indian Davis Cup team after their impressive victory over the Netherlands by 3-1 in the Qualifier Round 1. "It was fantastic to see the Indian Davis Cup team pull off a stunning upset by defeating the Netherlands. I was part of the team when we beat Holland in Jaipur. And then seeing them come and do it in Bangalore was just a real thrill," he said.

Special Praise for Suresh

Paes reserved special praise for Suresh, who played a pivotal role in the tie and emerged as one of the standout performers. "I think Suresh is a great ambassador for India. I think he's going to be a fantastic Davis Cup player. Because he played with heart, he played with a lot of heart. And to see him come out and win all three matches, equalling and bettering my feat that I had done many times in Davis Cup, to win all three matches, my heart goes out to him and his team, his family. And he's just a great kid to see coming up. So I'm very excited to watch Davis Cup all over again," Paes added.

On BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards

Paes also lauded the impact of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards, stating that the platform plays a crucial role in encouraging and recognising women athletes across the country. "The most wonderful thing about the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards is that it encourages women athletes. When you look at our champions, every single one of our Indian women athletes stands at the forefront, leading by example. Indian women athletes are excelling across multiple sports. I am pleased to see that Indian women are leading at the forefront of women's sport as well," he said.

Hails 'Deserving Winner' Smriti Mandhana

Paes also hailed Smriti Mandhana as a "deserving winner" of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award, praising her leadership and commitment to Indian women's cricket. "Smriti is such a deserving winner of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award. It's the first time the Indian women's team has won the World Cup, and as much as she missed it here today, it just shows her dedication, as she's in Australia right now taking on the great Australian cricket team. There was no doubt in the jury's mind that Smriti was a hands-down winner," Paes said.

Mandhana became the second captain to lift two Women's Premier League titles after the Mumbai Indians' Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur won the trophy in 2023 and 2025. This is RCB's second WPL title after winning their first title in the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old Mandhana also emerged as the highest run-scorer and ended the 2026 WPL season with 377 runs in nine innings and took the Orange Cap for the first time.

Last year, Mandhana enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by an Indian batter. In 23 ODIs, Mandhana scored 1362 runs at an average of 61.90 and a staggering strike rate of 109.92, smashing five centuries and five half-centuries. She finished as the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2025.

Mandhana rewrote the record books by registering the fastest ODI century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 50 balls against Australia, surpassing Virat Kohli's long-standing record of 52 balls, also against Australia. Her World Cup campaign was equally special. She scored 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, including a century and two fifties, she finished second in the highest run scorer's list in last year's tournament, showing the best-ever performance by an Indian batter. She rose to the occasion against the biggest opponents, scoring 80 against Australia, 88 versus England, 109 against New Zealand, and a crucial 45 in the final, where she stitched a vital partnership with a returning Shafali Verma.

Mandhana also crossed the 5,000-run mark in women's ODIs, becoming the fifth player to achieve the feat last year and also became the fourth women's cricketer to join the the 10,000 international runs last year. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)