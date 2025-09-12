Lamine Yamal discusses his life's transformation since joining Barcelona's first team, reflecting on his family's sacrifices, his challenging journey to La Masia, and the recent controversies surrounding his personal life.

Lamine Yamal recently opened up in an unfiltered interview with Jose Ramon de la Morena on ‘Resonancia de Corazón’ (h/t SPORT), giving fans a glimpse into his personal life, childhood memories, and the recent buzz surrounding his birthday celebrations in Spain. As one of the world’s brightest young wingers, potentially in the running for a Ballon d’Or, Yamal did not hold back in discussing his journey from humble beginnings to football stardom.

Life Changes and Family Bonds

Since breaking into Barcelona’s first team under manager Xavi Hernandez, Yamal admits his life has changed dramatically. “Before, I could do whatever I wanted, like going out for drinks with friends. Now, I can’t. During preseason tours to Korea, Japan, and China, it was impossible to go anywhere, but I’m happy,” he said.

He reflects fondly on his mother, Sheila Ebana, who worked hard despite limited time with him. “She couldn’t be with me much because of work but always made dinner when she got home. She bought me a PlayStation 4-it was everything for me then. Now I play PlayStation 5 a lot, especially with my La Masia friend Bryan. I could have the biggest mansion in the world, but I’ll always be in the PlayStation room.”

Yamal also shared a touching gesture: the first thing he bought for his family was a house chosen by his mother. “She’s my queen, the person I love most. Coming from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place, I see her happy now, and my brother having the childhood I would have wanted for myself. I see my father and grandmother relaxing in their homes. It means everything.”

Humble Origins and Difficult Transitions

Yamal opened up about his family’s immigrant background. His grandmother fled Morocco, sneaking onto a bus to Mataró and working three shifts to bring his father and aunt to Spain when they were toddlers. His mother came from Guinea, and his parents met in Barcelona. The family lived in a residence for young parents-essentially a dining hall with accommodations-before moving between friends’ houses and eventually separating, with his father living with his grandmother and his mother raising him in Granollers.

Adapting to academy life at La Masia wasn’t easy. “The first year was good, but when I left Mataró, I wasn’t used to the new environment. The social classes were different, and I disconnected. I wasn’t comfortable with the teachers or classmates. In my previous school, I knew everyone-neighbors, shopkeepers. I would do things differently now, but I don’t regret it. Those experiences helped me discover what I really want.”

Despite his mom’s concerns, Yamal was certain football was his path. “I told my parents, ‘If you rely on me for work, we’re in trouble. But if I become a footballer, don’t worry.’” He recalls telling his mother he would skip school to focus on training: “She yelled at me daily, but she understood eventually. I don’t recommend it, but it was my dream-and I made it.”

Life in the Spotlight and Tough Moments

Yamal also spoke about a painful moment when his father was stabbed. “I was in the car with my cousin Moha when she called from Morocco to tell me. I was 16. I tried to go to Mataró immediately, but they locked me in the house, and I tried to escape. It was a tough time. The next day, I had training, and then my dad called to say he was okay. I went to see him in the hospital, and things calmed down.”

Addressing recent media controversy over his birthday party, Yamal remained unfazed. “I wasn’t mad. People tried to smear me in many ways. Before my birthday, a woman lied, saying I chose girls in a certain way. It made no sense. I don’t care what anyone says. Have you ever seen other 18-year-olds going to parties or having a girlfriend?”