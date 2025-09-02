Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, after a stellar 2024-25 season, sets his sights on the Ballon d'Or. Having contributed significantly to Barca's domestic treble, Yamal's nomination alongside football giants marks a remarkable achievement.

Barcelona [Spain], September 2 (ANI): Following a memorable 2024-25 season with Barcelona, teenage football sensation Lamine Yamal opened up on his dream to win the Ballon d'Or award, the highest individual honour in the sport, saying that being there at the age of 18 is "something to be valued" and he hopes of fulfilling his dream.



Yamal was sensational for Barca in the 2024-25 season, delivering 18 goals and 25 assists across 55 matches across all competitions, playing a massive role in their domestic treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. He also took the Spain Euro Championship title last year.



He emerged as the 'Best Young Player' in the competition. The only setback was the club's UEFA Champions League dreams being crushed in the semifinal against Inter Milan.



Yamal joined stars like Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, among others, as one of the nominees for the football's top individual prize, which is a Golden Ball.



Currently on international duty with Spain, Yamal admitted that he dreams of securing the coveted prize and expressed how delighted he was to be nominated for the award. The ceremony for the 2025 Ballon d'Or will take place on September 22 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.



Speaking to RTVE, the teenage attacker said, as quoted by Goal.com: "As a team, winning the Champions League with Barca would be incredible, and individually, every player wants to win the Ballon d'Or, and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. Being there at 18 is something to be valued, and I hope it happens."



Yamal will be in action next against Bulgaria for Spain in the World Cup Qualifiers. Their second qualifying game of the September international break is against Turkey on Sunday. Spain will be eyeing the prize, which they won once back in 2010, when it takes place in Canada, Mexico and the USA from June 11 next year. (ANI)

