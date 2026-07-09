Young Spanish star Lamine Yamal praised Lionel Messi's 'incredible' World Cup form, with the 39-year-old leading the Golden Boot race. Yamal also spoke on his childhood idols Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo and his own World Cup campaign.

Yamal in awe of Messi's 'incredible' performance

Young Spanish star Lamine Yamal expressed admiration for Argentina legend Lionel Messi, saying that he feels "incredible" to see the World Cup-winning icon "still playing at such a high level".

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Messi, aged 39, is leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals to his name, with a hat-trick against Algeria, his first-ever in the World Cup and a goal and assist in Argentina's comeback win against Egypt by 3-2 in the round of 16 clash being the standout ones that have now taken them to the quarterfinals. The Inter Miami striker surpassed Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of most goals in FIFA World Cup history and currently has a total of 21 goals.

Speaking to a Spanish outlet, El Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by ESPN, Yamal said on Messi, "Incredible (on Messi's performances this tournament). Everyone knows who Messi is, but no one expected him to be playing at such a high level. I am really happy for him."

Messi was the 'Most Valuable Player' when Argentina secured their third WC title in 2022, ending their World Cup drought after 36 years. Messi is on a historic goal-scoring spree in FIFA World Cups, having scored in nine successive matches.

On childhood idols Neymar and Ronaldo

Yamal, who inherited Messi's iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt last season, also expressed happiness at seeing his other childhood idols featuring in the World Cup, including Brazil's Neymar, who announced international retirement after round of 16 loss to Norway and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portugal icon whose FIFA World Cup journey ended forever with a 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16, with Yamal prevailing in a battle of generations in that match.

"I am happy for Neymar, even though he is no longer here, and for Cristiano Ronaldo," Yamal said. "They shaped the childhoods of all of us who are playing now."

Neymar is Brazil's all-time highest leading scorer with 80 goals, with the 34-year-old making his first appearance in Brazilian colours for the first time since October 2023 in the group stage. The superstar had faced a calf injury before the tournament, and his participation was in doubt before the tournament, but nonetheless made two appearances, scoring a goal against Norway in his last match.

Yamal's Spain ended Cristiano's journey, who was playing his last FIFA World Cup. Cristiano is Portugal's most-capped player with 233 matches and has scored the most goals as well, with 146. He is also the only player to have scored in six FIFA WCs, ending the tournament with three goals in five matches, also netting his first-ever knockout goal.

"Anything good that happens to them (Cristiano, Messi and Neymar) will be good for me," Yamal said. "That said, if I make it to the final, I want to win it."

Yamal on his World Cup campaign

Lamal featured for the full 90 minutes against Portugal, playing a big role in Spain's success. Lamine arrived at the World Cup with a hamstring injury and started the campaign on the bench, and was drafted in the second group stage match against Saudi Arabia, in which he scored a goal. Against Portugal, Lamine had three attempts on goal, including two on target and kept the 2010 champion side's attacking juices flowing.

Speaking on his World Cup campaign so far, Yamal said that after being out of action for two months, he needs to be "touching the ball and racking up minutes".

"I had been out for almost two months, and it is not the same as when you have played seven games in a row. I need to keep touching the ball, keep playing, keep racking up minutes, and, obviously, that game will come," said the Spanish star.

"I think I can do better. I am very hard on myself. I am not satisfied with what I do. I have never been the best player in the group stage. I am not worried about that. I know I have opportunities to prove it. The closer the important matches get, the semifinals or the final, the better I play,' he added.

Fired up for Belgium quarterfinal

A 2024 European champion with Spain, Yamal is fired up for Friday's quarterfinal against Belgium in Inglewood, California.

"I am feeling great. I am really looking forward to showing what we are capable of as a team and what I am capable of. I hope the match against Belgium will be a great one for the whole team," he signed off.