Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I was nervous': Lakshya Sen after All England Championship 2022 final loss

    Lakshya Sen created headlines by reaching the 2022 All England Championship final. Although he lost, he asserts that he has gained self-confidence.

    Lakshya Sen: Playing in All England finals gave me self-confidence-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    It was a historic moment for Lakshya Sen as he made it to the final of the All England Badminton Championship 2022 in London last week, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so. He was up against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, against who he lost in straight sets 10-21, 15-21. However, he was delighted to have attained a monumental feat by entering the final and is confident of having gained self-confidence.

    After returning to India, Sen told ANI, "I want to thank everyone who supported me. I want to continue this form ahead in the tournament. Playing in the All England Badminton Championship 2022 finals gave me self-confidence; I was nervous before the match, but I keep growing."

    Sen has won seven competitive medals in badminton to date. He has a couple of golds, a silver and four bronze medals. The two golds came during the 2018 Asian Junior Championships and the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. He is currently ranked ninth in the BWF Singles Rankings, his personal best to date.

    Meanwhile, Sen has withdrawn himself from the upcoming Swiss Open, citing fatigue by playing a couple of back-to-back tournaments, including the German Open. His mentor Vimal Kumar confirmed the same to PTI and that it had been informed to the Badminton Association of India (BAI). He is expected to rest in Bengaluru for seven-ten days before embarking on the Korean Open.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz snt

    RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally snt

    Russian Olympic gold medallist Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals RR fantastic pace attack-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga all praise for Rajasthan Royals' fantastic pace attack

    Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents start legal action against Taliban in ICC - ADT

    Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents start legal action against Taliban in ICC

    RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz snt

    RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz

    Centre approves 3 Delhi civic bodies to be merged into one gcw

    Centre approves 3 Delhi civic bodies to be merged into one

    Prevent the global burden of Obesity with Fatboyfitman generic medicines

    Prevent the global burden of Obesity with Fatboyfitman generic medicines

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon