'I was nervous': Lakshya Sen after All England Championship 2022 final loss

Lakshya Sen created headlines by reaching the 2022 All England Championship final. Although he lost, he asserts that he has gained self-confidence.

It was a historic moment for Lakshya Sen as he made it to the final of the All England Badminton Championship 2022 in London last week, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so. He was up against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, against who he lost in straight sets 10-21, 15-21. However, he was delighted to have attained a monumental feat by entering the final and is confident of having gained self-confidence.

After returning to India, Sen told ANI, "I want to thank everyone who supported me. I want to continue this form ahead in the tournament. Playing in the All England Badminton Championship 2022 finals gave me self-confidence; I was nervous before the match, but I keep growing."

Sen has won seven competitive medals in badminton to date. He has a couple of golds, a silver and four bronze medals. The two golds came during the 2018 Asian Junior Championships and the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. He is currently ranked ninth in the BWF Singles Rankings, his personal best to date.

Meanwhile, Sen has withdrawn himself from the upcoming Swiss Open, citing fatigue by playing a couple of back-to-back tournaments, including the German Open. His mentor Vimal Kumar confirmed the same to PTI and that it had been informed to the Badminton Association of India (BAI). He is expected to rest in Bengaluru for seven-ten days before embarking on the Korean Open.