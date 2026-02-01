Anwar Hussain of Purig Warriors made history in Ladakh's Ice Hockey League Season 3, scoring the fastest goal in just four seconds. The day also saw victories for Shakar Chiktan Royals, Zanskar Chadar Tamers, and a high-scoring win for Humas Warriors.

Anwar Hussain Smashes Fastest Goal Record

Anwar Hussain from Purig Warriors set a new record for the fastest goal in the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, according to a release.

Stanzin Phuntsog had earlier broken the Season 2 record of 15 seconds with a nine-second goal against Maryul Spawo on Day 3. On Day 6, Anwar bettered that mark with a four-second finish to take the lead.

Day 6 Match Results

Shakar Chiktan Royals and Zanskar Chadar Tamers also secured victories, while Humas Warriors posted the day's highest score.

Shakar Chiktan Royals Defeat United Nubra

Shakar Chiktan Royals set the tone for the day with a commanding 6-3 victory over United Nubra. Altaf Hussain and Ashiq Hussain scored twice each for the Royals, netting the opening and closing goals, while Tayief Ali and Villayat Ali added neat tap-ins as the Royals surged to a six-goal haul. United Nubra mounted a late push in the third period through Padma Mingyur's wrist-flick and the concluding tap-in, along with Rigzin Norboo's first strike, but the comeback arrived too late to alter the result.

Zanskar Chadar Tamers Dominate Maryul Spawo

Zanskar Chadar Tamers followed up with a dominant 7-2 victory against Maryul Spawo. Jigmath led the charge with four goals, including the opener and the final goal of the game. Rinchen Wangyal scored twice - first with a drag shot and then with a slapshot, finding the net through Spawo's defence. Tsering Sangay also found the net for the Tamers with his wrist shot. Spawo briefly levelled in the second period through Stanzin Stanba, and Asif Ali added a tap-in, but the Tamers quickly reasserted control.

Record-Breaking Win for Purig Warriors

Purig Warriors beat Kharu Falcons 4-2, led by Anwar Hussain, who scored the league's fastest goal and later added a late second to seal the result. Sajjad Jr. and Captain Sajjad Hussain also scored for Purig. Kharu replied through Jigmet Choster's early and late tap-ins, but could not close the gap.

Humas Warriors Secure High-Scoring Win

Humas Warriors closed the day as the highest scorers of the day, with a 9-2 win over Changla Blasters. Waseem Bilal scored four - one slapshot past the goalkeeper's glove and three tap-ins. Mohd Issa added two, first with a tap-in that put Humas back in front and later from a move involving Bilal. Mohd Ibrahim opened the scoring with a tap-in, while Rashid Hassanain and Captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir scored one each. For Changla, Angchok Dorjey scored the initial equaliser, and Stanzin Mingyur added a tap-in in the final period.

Upcoming Day 7 Fixtures

Day seven of the League (February 04, 2026) begins with Kangs Sing facing Purig Warriors. Debutants Kharu Falcons then take on United Nubra, followed by the women's game between Changla Lamos and Shakar Chiktan Queens. Changla Blasters meet Maryul Spawo in the next, before Zanskar Chadar Tamers face Shakar Chiktan Royals in the day's final game.

League Draws Strong Community Engagement

The Ice Hockey League continues to draw strong engagement both on and off the ice, as competitive games unfold across the men's and women's categories. As teams push for consistency and points, the League reinforces its dual role as a serious competitive platform and a shared community spectacle during Ladakh's winter months. (ANI)