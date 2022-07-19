LA28: Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics to be held from July 14 to 30

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Los Angeles, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown with the announcement of the dates for the Games’ return to the city.

    On July 14, there will be an opening ceremony. The competition will continue until July 30. The Paralympic Games will take place from August 15 to August 27.

    “This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey,” said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer.

    Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

    Also read: Asian Games 2022 gets fresh dates; to run between September 23-October 8 in 2023

    Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), attended the announcement. He met with the LA28 leadership and explored potential locations.

    “I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team,” Bach said.

    “They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport.” 

    The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The organizing committee said 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
