Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025‑26 season after tearing his ACL in March. The guard will return in 2026‑27, focusing on full recovery as the Mavericks struggle outside playoff contention.

The Dallas Mavericks have confirmed that Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the 2025‑26 NBA season following his ACL injury. The announcement ends speculation about a possible late return, with the star guard now targeting the 2026‑27 campaign for his comeback.

Irving suffered the torn ACL on March 3 in a 122‑98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he has been sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation. Fans had hoped for a surprise return before the end of the season, but NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that Irving has been officially shut down.

Charania stated that Irving will use the extra time to fully heal and prepare for next season. The Mavericks, currently 19‑35 and sitting 12th in the Western Conference, have little chance of reaching the play‑in tournament. Retiring Irving for the season is seen as the best decision for both the player and the franchise.

Agent and player statements underline long‑term focus

Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, told ESPN that the decision was about ensuring the guard is “1000%” ready to chase another championship next season. Irving himself released a statement thanking the Mavericks organisation, his teammates, and fans for their support.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one,” Irving said. “I am grateful for the Mavericks organisation, my teammates and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”

Irving also expressed solidarity with athletes who have suffered ACL injuries, sending a message of encouragement: “A huge shoutout to ALL of my brothers and sisters out there who’ve torn their ACL or gotten injured doing what they love. THANK YOU for the inspiration. No fear!”