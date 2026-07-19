Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to overtake Lionel Messi as the all-time top World Cup scorer and lead the 2026 Golden Boot race, despite France's thrilling 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place match.

Mbappe Overtakes Messi for Golden Boot and All-Time Record

France captain Kylian Mbappe moved ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot after scoring a brace in France's 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place match in Miami on Saturday (local time). The two goals took Mbappe's tournament tally to 10, putting him two clear of Messi, who has scored eight. The France forward scored hat-tricks of braces against Senegal, Iraq and Sweden, before adding a penalty against Paraguay, the opening goal against Morocco, and two more strikes in the bronze medal match against England.

Notably, the brace against England also saw Mbappe create history by overtaking Lionel Messi to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The two goals took Mbappe's overall World Cup tally to 22 in just 22 matches, moving him one ahead of Messi, who scored 21 goals in 33 World Cup appearances.

Mbappe's Record-Breaking Brace

After going into the break 4-0 down, France struck just three minutes into the second half. Dayot Upamecano played a perfectly weighted pass into the penalty area, where Mbappe kept his composure and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner in the 48th minute, going level with Messi's 21-goal tally.

Mbappe's second goal came in the 66th minute after Bradley Barcola's 54th-minute goal and sparked France's comeback, cutting England's lead to 4-3 and making him the leading contender for the Golden Boot of the ongoing World Cup and also the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The move was brilliantly crafted, with Michael Olise producing a deft flick into Mbappe's path before the French captain controlled the ball and fired a left-footed finish past Dean Henderson.

England Clinches Bronze in 10-Goal Thriller

Coming to the match, England dominated the opening half, storming to a remarkable 4-0 lead and leaving Les Bleus stunned. Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled England's advantage in the 18th. Bukayo Saka then stole the spotlight with two goals in quick succession in the 37th minute and first-half stoppage time, as France conceded four goals in a single half of a FIFA World Cup match for the first time.

The second half, however, witnessed a dramatic turnaround. In his 187th and final game in charge of France, Didier Deschamps' half-time tactical changes sparked an inspired comeback. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 48th minute before Bradley Barcola reduced the deficit to 4-2 six minutes later. Mbappe struck again in the 66th minute to make it 4-3, putting England under immense pressure.

With momentum swinging towards France, England regained control late on when Bukayo Saka converted an 87th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and restore a two-goal cushion. Ousmane Dembele scored in the 90+6th minute to keep France's hopes alive, but Jude Bellingham sealed England's thrilling 6-4 victory with a stoppage-time goal in the 90+8th minute, ensuring the Three Lions finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with the bronze medal.