Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy will return to the Norway Chess Women's tournament. The former world championship challenger praised the event's high-level competition and excellent organisation, saying she looks forward to playing.

Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy confirmed her return to the Norway Chess this year, saying that she has always enjoyed the high-level competition and excellent organisation that comes with the tournament. A former challenger for the Women's World Championship title, Koneru is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished female players of her generation. She made history in 2002 when, at just 15 years old, she became the first Indian woman to earn the Grandmaster title and, at the time, the youngest female grandmaster in history, as per a press release from Norway Chess.

"I am really happy to be part of Norway Chess Women. It is a tournament I have always enjoyed, not only because of the high level of competition but also the warm atmosphere and excellent organisation. I am looking forward to playing in Oslo and competing against some of the world's strongest players," she said, as per the release.

A Storied Career

Her rise continued in 2007 when she became only the second woman ever to cross the 2600 Elo rating mark, a milestone that underlined her place among the world's elite.

Recent Triumphs and Future Ambitions

In recent years, Koneru has remained firmly in the global spotlight. She is a two-time Women's World Rapid Champion (2019, 2024), and in 2025 she finished runner-up at the FIDE Women's World Cup, securing qualification for the 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament and keeping her ambitions for the world title very much alive.

A Welcome Return

Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess, looks forward to welcoming the Indian star back to Oslo: As per the release, "Humpy has been at the very top for a long time, and that says a lot. Very few players manage to stay at that level while still pushing for the biggest titles year after year. She adds real strength to the field, and we're very happy to welcome her back to Norway Chess Women."

Pioneering Gender Equality in Chess

Launched in 2024, Norway Chess Women is the world's first fully equal super tournament for women in chess, staged in parallel with the main Norway Chess event. The tournament features the same format, number of players, playing conditions and prize fund as the open event, setting a new benchmark for gender equality in professional chess.

Now entering its third edition, Norway Chess Women has quickly established itself as one of the most prestigious platforms for elite women's chess, bringing together the world's strongest female players in a highly competitive and internationally visible setting. (ANI)