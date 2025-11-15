Fiery spells from Simon Harmer (4/30) and Marco Jansen (3/35) restricted India to 189/9, securing a 30-run first-innings lead. At tea on day 2, South Africa were 18/1 in their second innings, trailing by just 12 runs in the Kolkata Test.

Fiery bowling spells from South African spinner Simon Harmer and pacer Marco Jansen restricted India to 189/9, and the Proteas lost their first wicket at the end of the second session on day two of the Kolkata Test on Saturday.

At the end of the second session, SA was 18/1, with Aiden Markram (3*) unbeaten, trailing by 12 runs. India had gained a slender 30-run lead over SA, who had scored 159 in their first innings.

India's Innings Falters in Second Session

India resumed the session at 138/4, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel (5*) unbeaten. Jurel started off the things with two boundaries in the opening over against Corbin Bosch, and a four from Jadeja helped India reach the 150-run mark in 47.1 overs.

However, just like things had been prior to this, another budding partnership closed down with Simon Harmer catching and bowling Jurel for 14 in 14 balls, with India left at 157/5 in 48.3 overs.

Jadeja could not hold down the fort for too long as Harmer got him too, for 27 in 45 balls, with three fours. India was 171/6 in 54.3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (1) was also quickly done away with by Marco Jansen, reducing India to 172/7.

The lower-order failed to put up a fight, as India could make just 189/9, with Axar the final wicket down for 16. Gill did not come out to bat due to a neck spasm. Harmer (4/30) and Jansen (3/35) were the top wicket-takers for the Proteas, with Maharaj and Jansen getting one each too.

South Africa's Chase Begins

In South Africa's second innings, they aimed to take a healthy lead, trailing by 30 runs. Their hopes of doing so met the first setback as Kuldeep dismissed Rickelton for 11 on the final ball of the session, leaving them at 18/1 in 6.4 overs.

Day 2 First Session Recap

At the end of the session, India was 138/4, with Jadeja (11*) and Jurel (5*) unbeaten.

India had resumed at 37/1, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten at the start, cautiously negotiating pacer Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj, taking the team to the 50-run mark in 26.1 overs.

Sundar started attacking a bit, smashing Maharaj for a four and six and getting a boundary against Jansen. However, it was spinner Simon Harmer who got the better of the duo, removing Sundar for an 82-ball 29 (with two fours and a six). India was 75/2 in 34.2 overs after this 57-run stand ended.

Skipper Shubman Gill was next up, but retired hurt after feeling pain in his neck after playing a sweep shot for four, bringing in his deputy Rishabh Pant to the crease.

Pant was dropped by Markram in slips, failing to get his hands on it as the ball went for four. On the very next ball, Pant added to the Proteas' pain as he launched a Maharaj delivery for a six over long-off, bringing up India's 100-run mark in 37.4 overs.

However, another promising partnership, which was picking up momentum and speed, was cut off as Markram got a low catch at slips, with Maharaj getting his first wicket. KL was back in the hut for a 119-ball 39, with four boundaries and a six. India was 109/3 in 39.5 overs.

Nonetheless, it was entertainment as usual coming from Pant's bat, as he first launched Maharaj for a massive six over long-on and countered his over the wicket angle with a reverse sweep for four just a delivery later.

However, a brilliant, bouncy delivery by Corbin Bosch removed the danger-man Pant, who gloved the delivery straight into the hands of wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verrynne for 27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes. India was 132/4, with another stand going to waste.

Dhruv Jurel, the man in form, was next up and greeted Bosch with a first-ball four, a well-balanced pull through midwicket. The first session ended without any further loss.

Day 1 Recap

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: SA: 159 (Aiden Markram 31, Tony de Zorzi 24, Jasprit Bumrah 5/27) and 18/1 against India: 189/9 (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29, Simon Harmer 4/30). (ANI)