Atul Wassan calls Virat Kohli's absence from the Afghanistan ODI series a 'win-win situation'. He believes it pragmatically manages the star batter's workload for the 2027 World Cup and gives a valuable opportunity to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan called Virat Kohli's absence from the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan a "win-win situation for India", saying it allows the team to manage the star batter's workload ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup while giving young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal an opportunity.

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India will play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will take place from June 13 to June 20 after the ongoing One-off Test that began on June 6. Kohli was ruled out of the Afghanistan series after sustaining a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 last month.

"BCCI Hon. Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia informs that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace the injured Virat Kohli for the #INDvAFG ODI series," BCCI wrote in an Instagram post.

Wassan on Workload Management

Speaking to ANI, Wassan said, "I'm actually happy with this news about Virat Kohli missing this series against Afghanistan. I thought it would have been overkill if Virat played every single series going forward to the next World Cup (ODI World Cup 2027). And I think, looking at the intensity on his body during the IPL and him playing in this heat at his age, I think it would have been pragmatic for him to actually take a backseat anyway."

He explained that resting Kohli also protects him from potential injuries or fatigue, saying, "But then I know the knives would have been out if Virat Kohli picked and chose. But I think if he's got a niggle, he's smart enough to know, and I think he won't take a chance because we don't want to take a chance with a genius like him."

'A Win-Win Situation for India'

Wassan added that Kohli's absence gives opportunities to young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal. "We have to take a balanced look at how we use Bumrah these days. So these are the two guys we have to save in cotton wool because we want to take them to the next World Cup, and that is where every team performs. But imagine, Virat goes out, and Jaiswal comes in. Can you imagine the embarrassment of riches of Indian cricket? Even Yashasvi Jaiswal is not getting a place in a one-day team, and he gets to play. So I think it's a win-win situation for India, and I'm not even a little bit bothered about Virat not playing, and I think it's good news for me."

And by the England tour, because we're playing in England, I think we'll need him there to rally the forces, and I think it's the perfect outcome for us," the former Indian cricketer concluded.

Player Career and Recent Form

Kohli now plays only ODI cricket for India, having retired from T20Is and Test cricket. His most recent appearance came in the home series against New Zealand in January. Virat finished the IPL as the fourth-highest run-getter and RCB's top-scorer with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties, with the best score of 105*.

Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut against England in February 2025, has played four matches in the format so far. He registered his maiden ODI century with an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in December 2025. (ANI)