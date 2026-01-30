Virat Kohli’s Instagram account vanished suddenly on January 30, leaving 274 million followers confused. Fans flooded Anushka Sharma’s page for answers before the account was restored hours later, though the reason remains unclear.

Virat Kohli left fans in shock after his Instagram account, followed by nearly 274 million people, suddenly disappeared during the early hours of Friday, January 30. The profile appeared deactivated without prior notice, leaving his followers in confusion and sparking widespread speculation.

Attempts to access @virat.kohli returned error messages such as “This page isn’t available” or “The link may be broken.” The account was restored a few hours later, bringing relief to fans who had flooded social media with questions. Kohli’s absence was particularly striking given his recent rise to the No.1 ODI batting position, highlighted by a 124‑run knock against New Zealand in the third ODI.

During the disappearance, fans turned to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram page, leaving comments asking for updates. Many questioned why Kohli’s account had vanished and urged her to request its reactivation. Messages like “Bhabhi king bhaiyya ko bolo account activate” reflected the desperation among supporters.

As one of Asia’s most‑followed individuals, Kohli’s sudden absence triggered a storm across the internet. His name could not be found in searches, and his massive follower count also disappeared. The incident led to conversations whether Kohli had taken a sudden break from social media or if the account had been suspended.

Fans speculated that the disappearance might have been caused by a technical glitch. However, no official explanation has been provided. Neither Kohli, his team, nor Anushka Sharma has commented on the matter.

The incident highlighted the influence Kohli holds beyond cricket. His social media presence has become a major connection point with fans, and any disruption quickly draws attention. The restoration of his account eased concerns, but the lack of clarity has left many wondering what truly happened.