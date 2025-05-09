New Delhi [India] May 9 (ANI): Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli and other cricketers hailed the Indian Army for protecting our country in these difficult times after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor.

Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram, "We stand in solidarity with and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation."



Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah posted on his X handle, "Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe."

<br>Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav also posted on his X handle, "Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed at our homes. Big salute to your strength and determination in protecting us at borders. We thank you. Jai Hind."

This comes as India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army successfully foiled Pakistan plans

Meanwhile, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.