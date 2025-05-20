Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has refuted reports suggesting Klopp has agreed to coach Roma. Italian media claimed a verbal agreement was in place for Klopp to take over after the 2024-25 season, but Kosicke has denied these claims.

Marc Kosicke, the agent of renowned coach Jurgen Klopp, has categorically denied reports linking his client to the vacant head coaching position at Roma.

Italian outlet La Stampa claimed on Tuesday that Klopp had a verbal agreement in place to become Roma's new head coach once Claudio Ranieri steps down at the end of the 2024-25 season. According to the report, Klopp had already discussed potential transfer reinforcements at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kosicke swiftly dismissed the rumors, stating, "This news is not true," in a brief statement.

Klopp, who parted ways with Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, is currently serving as the head of global soccer for Red Bull. His five-year contract, which began on January 1, 2025, commits him to the role until 2030.

Red Bull's soccer portfolio includes RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, RB Bragantino, as well as stakes in Leeds United and Paris FC. Additionally, Red Bull has a sponsorship agreement with Atletico Madrid, which was announced in January 2025.

During his nine-year tenure at Liverpool, Klopp achieved unparalleled success, winning every major trophy, including the Champions League and the Premier League title, the Reds' first in the Premier League era.