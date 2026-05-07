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3 Blockbuster Player Battles To Watch in Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Clash
Lucknow Super Giants will want to quickly move past their disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, remain strong overall but were jolted by a loss to Gujarat. Here are three battles to watch in their clash.
Josh Hazlewood vs Mitchell Marsh
Two Australian stars collide in the powerplay. Marsh thrives on scoring quickly and putting bowlers under pressure early. Hazlewood, despite joining late, has already delivered a match‑winning spell in Delhi. Knowing each other’s strengths well, this duel could set the tone for the game’s opening overs.
Prince Yadav vs Devdutt Padikkal
Lucknow pacer Prince Yadav has been a standout with 13 wickets this season, impressing with accuracy and control. Padikkal has shown adaptability, capable of steadying the innings or attacking when needed. Their contest will be crucial in determining which side gains momentum through the middle overs.
Mohammed Shami vs Virat Kohli
The marquee battle pits two of India’s finest. Kohli has amassed 379 runs this season, continuing his consistent form. Shami has bowled well in the powerplay but without much reward. Importantly, Shami has dismissed Kohli five times in IPL history, making this duel one of the most anticipated of the night.
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