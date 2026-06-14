What's the head-to-head record between the Indian and Pakistani women's teams? How many times has India beaten Pakistan in the T20 World Cup? What time does the match start? We break down the probable Playing XIs for both sides and look at Harmanpreet Kaur's crucial role.

It's time for the big one! Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to face off today (Sunday, June 14) in the sixth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This Group 1 clash will be played in Birmingham, starting at 7 PM Indian time.

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If we look at the records, India definitely has the upper hand. In the Women's T20 World Cup, India has defeated Pakistan in 6 out of 8 matches. Even in overall T20 internationals, India leads with a dominant 13-3 record. Both teams are in what experts are calling the 'Group of Death', so the pressure to start the tournament with a win will be immense on both sides. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

All Eyes on Shafali Verma and Aiman Fatima

22-year-old Shafali Verma is playing in her fourth Women's T20 World Cup. After her fantastic performance in the recent ODI World Cup final, she will be looking to play a big innings against Pakistan. T

Team India will be counting on her for a fiery start. On the other side, 21-year-old Aiman Fatima is a rising star for Pakistan. Her T20I strike rate is over 150, and her ability to score quick runs in the death overs could be a real challenge for India.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC: Campbelle's 90* powers West Indies past New Zealand

Birmingham Weather and Pitch Report

The weather in Birmingham was clear and sunny on Friday. For Sunday, the forecast predicts cloudy skies, but the chances of rain are almost zero. The temperature is expected to be between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius. This means we should get a full, uninterrupted match.

Talking about the pitch, it is expected to be helpful for the batters. However, the light winds in Birmingham might offer some swing to the bowlers as well.

Probable Playing XI for India and Pakistan

India Women (Probable)

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy/Renuka Singh, Kranti Goud, Sri Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Pakistan Women (Probable)

Fatima Sana (Captain), Muneeba Ali, Gul Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

What are the challenges for India and Pakistan?

For India, the biggest question is who to pick between Yastika Bhatia and Bharti Fulmali. In the fast-bowling department, they will have to choose two players from Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, and Nandani Sharma.

For Pakistan, there was a slight scare when captain Fatima Sana was hit on the knee by a ball during Saturday's practice session. However, she has expressed hope that she will be fully fit for the match.

Also Read: Fatima Sana suffers injury scare ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 clash