KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy credited the coaching staff for the win over RR, ending a six-match winless streak. He revealed he's playing with hand fractures. KKR chased 156, recovering from 85/6 to win thanks to Rinku and Anukul Roy.

Following his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy credited the coaching staff for helping the team sail through the losses and outside noise during their six-match winless run. After five losses and a no result, KKR finally got their first set of three points after a game following a hard-fought win against RR at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Varun, who was battling form issues heading into the tournament, delivered his finest spell of the tournament and looked close to his best.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, Varun said, "It feels great. Before I talk about myself, I think I need to give credit to the entire coaching staff because it has been a long, tough week of matches, and things didn't go our way, and there was too much outside noise and the head coach and the other coaches also never let that noise affect us. We were in our own process. So I think we all deserve this win, even though it is just one win, it feels very sweet."

Playing through injury

He also revealed that during the initial first few matches, he was out due to two fractures on his left hand, which he still has. "The first few matches, I was injured, and I had two fractures. I still have two fractures in my left hand. So I am just trying to manage that. Yeah, so it is a little tough, but I am just trying to manage. I would say it was a little slow, but it was perfectly suitable for us, and we made the most of it. And I think we could have batted a little better in the middle, but all well," he added.

'We are here to win every match'

Varun also said that while the team does not have any idea where they will end up, they are not "pushovers". "We are just not coming here to participate. We are here to win every match. We are here to make a strong contention for the trophy. We still have hopes, and I think we are gonna do well from this," he signed off.

KKR vs RR: Match Summary

After six games of misery and heartbreak, destiny finally smiled at KKR, who secured a four-wicket win over RR from the jaws of defeat at Kolkata on Sunday.

RR's Innings

After a fine bowling display by KKR, powered by three-fers from Varun (3/14) and Kartik Tyagi (3/22), RR could only reach 155/9, despite an 81-run stand between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46 in 28 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes).

KKR's Chase

In reply, KKR made a mess of a simple chase and sank to 85/6, but the seventh wicket stand between Rinku (53* in 34 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Anukul Roy (29* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to a win with two balls left. (ANI)