Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated PV Sindhu on her HYLO Open 2026 victory. Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in straight games to claim her second title of the season, bouncing back after her French Open runner-up finish.

Kiren Rijiju Congratulates PV Sindhu

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met and congratulated India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on winning the HYLO Open 2026 in New Delhi. He shared a celebratory moment with her and Venkata Datta Sai and extended best wishes for her upcoming tournaments. "Congratulated @Pvsindhu1 on winning HYLO Open 2026 in Germany! Glad to meet her & Venkata Datta Sai and share the special moment. My best wishes to her for the upcoming tournaments!" Rijiju wrote in an X post.

Congratulated @Pvsindhu1 on winning HYLO Open 2026 in Germany ! Glad to meet her & Venkata Datta Sai and shared the special moment. My best wishes to her for the upcoming tournaments! https://t.co/PY2WrOqlet — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 6, 2026

Match Highlights and Tournament Victory

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

Sindhu clinched her second title of the season after registering a straight-games victory over Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt, winning 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles final of the HYLO Open. The two-time Olympic medallist capped off an impressive campaign in Germany with a straight-games triumph, bouncing back strongly to claim the title just a week after finishing runner-up at the French Open, where she went down to world No. 1 An Se Young in the final.

Breaking Down the Match

The Indian shuttler made a confident start to the opening game, although Kjaersfeldt kept the contest close in the initial exchanges. The Dane tested Sindhu across the court and brought the score to 5-5 before the Indian began to establish control. Sindhu went into the interval with an 11-8 lead and maintained her advantage through sharp returns and attacking play to close out the opening game 21-12.

The second game saw Kjaersfeldt put up a stronger challenge, briefly narrowing the deficit from 7-3 to 7-6. However, Sindhu regained control by forcing errors and stretching her opponent across the court. She held an 11-7 advantage at the interval before extending her lead to 19-11. Kjaersfeldt attempted a late fightback, but Sindhu held her nerve to seal the title 21-14.

Sindhu had earlier won the Japan Open in July, making the Hylo Open her second title on the BWF World Tour this season. (ANI)