Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showcased exceptional fielding skills during India's first ODI victory against New Zealand. India's fielding coach attributed their brilliance to early anticipation, positional experience, and rapid game reading.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli might be one of the greatest batters in the modern era, but his athleticism and sharp reflexes in the field make him an equally formidable asset for the national side.

This was evident from India’s first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, where he pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch at second slip to dismiss Nathan Smith off Anshul Kamboj’s bowling in the 29th over of New Zealand’s innings. He also took the catch of Kyle Jamieson off Arshdeep Singh’s delivery in the 32nd over.

Kohli also performed well with the bat, scoring 74 off 51 balls, to help India chase down the revised 143-run target to comfortably seal a five-wicket victory for India and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

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What Makes Kohli a Master Fielder?

As Team India heads into the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, the fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh explained the secret behind Virat Kohli’s fielding brilliance and highlighted early anticipation, positional experience, and rapid game reading as the key factors.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the Wellington clash, Subhadeep stated that early game reading and spatial familiarity set elite fielders apart on the park. He also said that Kohli’s mindset and continuous awareness allow him to process the batter’s movement long before the ball reaches his zone.

“I think anticipation is extremely important. The more time you spend in a particular fielding position, the better you become at reading the game,” the India fielding coach said.

“Virat has fielded at cover and point countless times, so he knows the trajectory and path of the ball, as well as how it is likely to travel after impact. He reads the situation slightly earlier than others, and you can see that in his execution,” he added.

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In his illustrious 318-match ODI career so far, Virat Kohli has taken 172 catches at an average of 0.54 catches per match, underscoring his consistency and reliability as one of the game's premier fielders.

Rohit Sharma’s, Run-Out Execution

Apart from Virat Kohli’s catching brilliance, Rohit Sharma’s sharp presence of mind also played a pivotal role in restricting New Zealand during the series opener. The former India captain executed a brilliant run-out of Daryll Mitchell, providing a major breakthrough for the Men in Blue.

Speaking on Rohit’s execution, Subhadeep Ghosh stated that early movement and positional reading were the secrets behind the dismissal.

“As far as Rohit is concerned, I think he anticipated that the ball would go towards square leg during that run-out. He wasn't moving straight; he was already shifting slightly towards square leg,” Subhadeep said.

“That early anticipation allowed him to execute the skill perfectly. The more familiar you become with a particular position, the quicker you are able to anticipate what is going to happen. That's what makes the difference,” he added.

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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and are solely focusing on ODI cricket with an aim of extending their illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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