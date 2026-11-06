Cricket West Indies has revealed its 2026-27 international retainer contracts, retaining 15 players for both men's and women's squads, with Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Hayley Matthews continuing as team captains for the upcoming season.

CWI Unveils 2026-27 International Retainer Squads

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced their international retainer contracts for the 2026-27 season, with 15 players each named in the senior men's and women's squads, while three male cricketers have been awarded development contracts. The contracts will run from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027, with Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Hayley Matthews continuing to lead their respective teams. Hope remains captain of the men's ODI and T20I sides, Chase will continue to lead the Test team, while Matthews retains the captaincy of the senior women's side, as per the ICC website.

New Faces and Rising Talent in Men's Setup

John Campbell has earned an international retainer contract for the first time since 2019 following an impressive 2025-26 season. The opener scored his maiden Test century, an unbeaten 115 against India in Delhi in October last year, before making his return to the ODI side after six years. He marked his comeback with a 68-ball century against India in Guwahati in September.

Matthew Forde and Amir Jangoo have also secured their first international retainer contracts. Forde emerged as West Indies' leading powerplay wicket-taker across both white-ball formats over the past year, claiming 10 wickets in T20Is and six in ODIs. Jangoo, meanwhile, made headlines in Test cricket with a career-best 233 against Sri Lanka in Antigua in June. His 401-run partnership with Roston Chase set a new world record for the highest sixth-wicket stand in Test cricket. He has continued his impressive run in the ongoing second World Test Championship (WTC) Test against Bangladesh, reaching an unbeaten 111 at the end of the opening day.

Contract Updates and Development Players

Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves and Jomel Warrican have entered the final year of their respective two-year contracts. Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste and Vitel Lawes have been awarded development contracts. While all three have already represented the West Indies at the international level, Auguste and Lawes have received their first international contracts.

Women's Team Developments

In the senior women's setup, Mandy Mangru has earned her maiden international retainer contract following her involvement in West Indies' campaign to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry have entered the final year of their two-year contracts, with the team now preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan in December under interim head coach Andre Coley. The series will be crucial for West Indies as they look to secure automatic qualification for the next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Full Contract Lists

West Indies senior men’s retainer contracts

John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase (Test captain), Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (ODI and T20I captain), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Men’s development contracts

Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Vitel Lawes.

West Indies senior women’s retainer contracts

Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (captain), Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.