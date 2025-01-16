Kho Kho World Cup 2025: KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal honours artists and their paintings at mega event

In a remarkable celebration of sports and art, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal today felicitated 12 Indian artists on the sidelines of an electrifying women's match between South Africa and Poland at the Indira Gandhi Arena.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal honours artists and their paintings at mega event snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

In a remarkable celebration of sports and art, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal today felicitated 12 Indian artists on the sidelines of an electrifying women's match between South Africa and Poland at the Indira Gandhi Arena.

The ceremony, which took place during the match between these two countries, showcased the successful fusion of sports and arts at the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The honoured artists, whose works are currently on display at the tournament venue, include Anuradha Tandon, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Krishnendu Porel, and Nayanaa Kanodia, among others.

Also read: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men’s team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru

"Today marks a historic moment where we recognize these extraordinary artists who have captured the essence of Kho Kho through their creative vision," said Shri Mittal during the felicitation ceremony. "Their artworks have added a unique cultural dimension to this international sporting event, helping us showcase India's rich artistic heritage alongside our indigenous sport."

The artists' collection, curated by Amrita Kochhar of Nayan Naveli Gallery, has transformed the stadium corridors into an impromptu art gallery, drawing attention from international delegates and sports enthusiasts alike. The exhibition features interpretations of Kho Kho's dynamic movements, capturing the sport's intensity and grace through various artistic mediums.

Also read: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

The ceremony concluded with Shri Mittal presenting commemorative plaques to each artist, while the arena buzzed with anticipation for the second half of the match. This innovative integration of sports and arts has set a new precedent for future sporting events, demonstrating how cultural elements can enhance the spectator experience while promoting India's artistic talent on a global stage.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025, running from January 13-19, continues to draw international attention not only for its sporting excellence but also for its successful blend of athletic competition and cultural celebration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fake news is easy to spreadJasprit Bumrah denies reports of bed rest due to back injury hrd

'Fake news is easy to spread': Jasprit Bumrah denies reports of bed rest due to back injury

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men’s team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran 

football Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season hrd

Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 hrd

No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Inside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house where he was attacked ATG

(PHOTOS) Inside Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai house where he was attacked

'Missed my daughter's first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & it changed her life shk

'Missed my daughter’s first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & paid a cost; SEE post

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features RBA

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains AJR

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon