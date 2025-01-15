Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men’s team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru

With successive wins on the trot, India have maintained a top spot in Group A, with 9 points and a point difference of 68 points, and have also almost secured their spot for the knockout stage of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The Indian men’s team has continued with their impressive run in the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they secured their third consecutive victory on the trot against spirited Peru at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday, January 15. India’s two previous victories came against Nepal and Brazil in the group stage of the tournament.

In the three matches so far, India have managed to live up to the billing of one of the favourites to clinch the title in the inaugural edition of the tournament. In the Group A match against Peru, India, led by Pratik Waikar, put on a brilliant effort to secure a convincing victory. After winning the toss, the hosts opted for attacking in Turn 1. The Indian attackers had put their best foot forward to capture the 15 Peru defenders in a stipulated time of seven minutes.

At the end of Turn 1, India won 36 points. In Turn 2, Peru assumed their attacking, but the visitors were unable to match the agility of Indian defenders as they won 16 points to the hosts’ total. At the end of Turn 2, India took a 36-16 lead, with the hosts gaining a margin of 20 points in the first-half of the match.

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 15, 2025

In Turn 3, the beginning of second half, India’s attacking was too hot to handle for Peru defenders as the hosts won 34 points and thus, accumulating 70 points across two turns. However, the spectators were a bit surprised to witness an improved show by Peru in Turn 4. Peru attackers managed to score 22 points, showcasing their determination despite the strong defensive efforts from the Pratik Waiker-led side. Peru accumulated a total of 38 points at the end of Turn 4.

At the end of the second-half, India managed to increase their lead from 20 points to 32 points. However, Peru spirited in Turn 4 didn’t go unnoticed as the spectators who were present during the match at the stadium lauded the efforts of the visitors, who tried to make a comeback in the second-half with their determined fight.

With successive wins on the trot, India have maintained a top spot in Group A, with 9 points and a point difference of 68 points. The hosts have almost secured their spot for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Also read: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian women's team makes it 2 on 2 with a dominating win over Iran

Earlier, the Indian women’s team displayed a dominating performance against Iran, securing a victory of 84 points, with the score read 100-16. For the second consecutive match, the women's team led by Priyanka Ingle scored 100 points or more in the group stage of the tournament. They earlier defeated South Korea with a whopping 157-run margin

Today in the men’s category, Nepal and Bhutan won a match each in Group A. In Group B, Ghana, South Africa, and Iran secured a win each. South Africa have almost secured their spot in the knockout with three wins on the trot in the group stage. In Group C, Sri Lanka secured two back to back wins, while Bangladesh and the USA secured a win each. In Group B, Australia, England, and Kenya won a match each. England are set to qualify for the knockout stage with successive wins in three matches.

Indian men’s team will look to secure their berth for the knockout stage when they take on Bhutan in their last group stage match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Thursday, January 16.

Latest Videos