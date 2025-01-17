Kho Kho World Cup 2025: 5 on 5! Unbeaten Indian men’s team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF

The Indian men’s team will continue to keep their hopes alive for the maiden Kho Kho World Cup title when they take on South Africa in the semifinal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, January 18.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025:5 on 5 Unbeaten Indian mens team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

There’s no way the Indian men’s team is slowing down as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a win over Sri Lanka in the quarterfinal and secured their spot in the semifinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Before entering the quarterfinal, India won all four matches in the group stage of the tournament. 

After winning the toss, the Pratik Waikar-led side decided to opt for attacking against Sri Lanka in the opening turn of the quarterfinal. Indian men’s team attackers were too hot to handle for Sri Lanka defenders as hosts’ relentless pursuit led to a commanding lead while accumulating quick points early in the game. At the end of Turn 1, India gained 58 points. In Turn 2, Sri Lankan side put up a spirited show in attacking but they were not at par with the Indian defenders, whose extraordinary agility and coordination restricted the visitors’ scoring opportunities. 

Also read: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women's team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

At the end of first half of the quarterfinal, Indian men’s team took a 40-point lead over Sri Lanka, with the score read 58-18. In Turn 3, beginning of the second half, India resumed their attacking mode and they did a little better compared to Turn 1 by constantly pursuing to capture all 15 defenders of the opponent. At the end of Turn 3, The Pratik Waikar-led side gained additional 48 points to their total of 100 and increased their lead to 82 points over Bangladesh. 

In the 4th and final turn, Sri Lanka attackers were deployed again to capture Indian defenders. The visitors’ were far from taking the lead from India, but their spirited fight was on display to put a little pressure on India, even though the hosts already gained advantage in terms of lead points. The Sri Lankan attacking side showed an improved performance compared to how they played in Turn 2. At the of Turn 4, Bangladesh accumulated additional 20 points to the total of 38 points while bringing down India’s lead. 

At the end of second half, India won the match with a 62-point lead over Sri Lanka, with the score 100-38. With the quarterfinal win against Sri Lanka, India registered five successive wins of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and also, for the first time, they scored 100 points in the tournament. 

Earlier, the Indian women’s team qualified for the semifinal with yet another dominating performance against Bangladesh, with a massive 95-point win in the quarterfinal. Just the male counterparts, India women haven’t lost a single match in the historic event, winning all three matches in the group stage. 
In the men’s quarterfinal, along with India, Iran, Nepal, and South Africa have qualified for the semifinal stage of the tournament. India and South Africa are the only teams to have remained unbeaten in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. 

The Indian men’s team will continue to keep their hopes alive for the maiden Kho Kho World Cup title when they take on South Africa in the semifinal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, January 18. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Dominant Indian womens team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women's team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Football Mohamed Salahs transfer: Al Hilal manager breaks silence on Liverpool stars potential move to Saudi Arabia hrd

Mohamed Salah's transfer: Al Hilal manager breaks silence on Liverpool star's potential move to Saudi Arabia

Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence hrd

Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence

Will Rohit Sharma play Ranji Trophy? Amid uncertainty, Indian skipper practices in open nets (WATCH) hrd

Will Rohit Sharma play Ranji Trophy? Amid uncertainty, Indian skipper practices in open nets (WATCH)

Watch: Navdeep Singh's joyous meeting with Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan at Arjuna Award Ceremony NTI

Watch: Navdeep Singh's joyous meeting with Kartik Aaryan Kabir Khan at Arjuna Award Ceremony

Recent Stories

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital dmn

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon