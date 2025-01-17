Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women’s team books semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Determined India women’s team will resume their quest for the Kho Kho World Cup title when they take on unbeaten South Africa in the semifinal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, January 18.

The dominant Indian women’s team continued their quest for the maiden Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they extended their unbeaten run with a quarterfinal win against Bangladesh and booked their spot for semifinal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, January 17. The Women in Blue entered the quarterfinal by remaining unbeaten in the group stage, where they secured wins against South Africa, Iran, and Malaysia.

India have managed to keep the expectations of the people high with yet another dominating performance in the quarterfinal. After winning the toss, the Indian women’s team decided to go for attacking in the opening turn. Bangladesh’s weak defense seemed to have given an advantage to Indian attackers as they capitalized on the opportunity to capture all the defenders of the visiting team.. India’s swift dodges, dives, and strategic co-ordination has put Bangladesh under pressure early in the game. At the end of Turn 1, India, led by Priyanka Ingle, accumulated 50 points.

In Turn 2, Bangladesh’s attacking was looking completely off-colour compared to how they performed in the group stage of the tournament. The visitors’ attackers were unable to match the energy and intensity displayed by the Indian defenders, who used their agility in order to avoid getting caught. Bangladesh women’s team managed to accumulate just 8 points, while India gained additional six points for their defense. At the end of the second half of the quarterfinal, India took a 48-point lead over Bangladesh, with the score read 56-8.

In Turn 3, beginning of the second half, India assumed their attacking and didn’t give Bangladesh breathing space as they continued with their relentless attack on the visitors’ defenders. India further increased their lead to 96 points after the hosts added 48 points to their total of 104 points at the end of Turn 3. In Turn 4, Bangladesh returned to attacking but yet again they displayed lacklustre show with their attackers failing to put pressure on India. The visitors’ could gain additional 6 points to their total of just 14 points, while India women’s team won extra six points for their defensive brilliance.

At the end of the second half, India had a massive 95-point lead over Bangladesh, with the score read 109-14. For the fourth consecutive match of the tournament, the Priyanka Ingle-led side accumulated 100 points or more. With the quarterfinal win against Bangladesh, the Indian women’s team once again emerged as the most dominant team in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Earlier, Uganda, Nepal, and South Africa have qualified for the semifinal of the historic event. India and South Africa are now the only team to have remained unbeaten in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Determined India women’s team will resume their quest for the historic title when they take on unbeaten South Africa in the semifinal at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, January 18.

