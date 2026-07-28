Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Sharmila Dhankar for winning India's first-ever para-athletics gold at the CWG. He also congratulated silver medalists Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav for their performances.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated Indian athletes Sharmila Dhankar, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav for their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Taking to X, Kharge hailed Sharmila Dhankar for scripting history by becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist. "India is immensely proud of Sharmila Dhankar for scripting history by becoming our first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist. Congratulations also to Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav on their brilliant silver medals. Their outstanding performances reflect the determination, resilience and excellence of Indian sport. The nation celebrates your achievements. Wishing all our athletes continued success!" Kharge wrote.

India is immensely proud of Sharmila Dhankar for scripting history by becoming our first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist.🏅 Congratulations also to Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav on their brilliant silver medals. Their outstanding… pic.twitter.com/PtZaQ9OeSs — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 28, 2026

India's Performance at CWG 2026

India had a strong Day 5 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning four medals to take its overall tally to 10 medals. The highlight was Sharmila Dhankar's gold in the women's shot put F57, making her India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Shilpa K. Shyla's upgrade to bronze after a Nigerian athlete's disqualification also gave India a double podium finish.

In athletics, Sarvesh Kushare won silver in men's high jump, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan qualified for the long jump final. Weightlifting added three more medals, with Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver, Bindyarani Devi taking bronze and Valluri Ajaya Babu securing silver. India also made progress in boxing and swimming, with several athletes advancing in their respective events, while Sajan Prakash and Swatik Patil reached swimming finals. However, Tejas Shirse, Sumit Kundu and several others bowed out of their events.

India's medal winners so far include Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar with gold, along with five silver and three bronze medallists across weightlifting, athletics and para powerlifting. (ANI)