The 75th BN Mullick Memorial Football Tournament ended in Agartala. Kerala Police won the men's title against West Bengal Police, while the Assam Rifles women's team defeated SSB to claim victory in the women's category of the national event.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): The 75th BN Mullick Memorial Football Tournament concluded in Agartala on November 28 with a grand closing ceremony attended by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General, Assam Rifles. Organised by Assam Rifles, the 2026–27 edition of the annual national-level football tournament was held from November 16 to 28 and witnessed participation from Indian state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

In the men's final, held on November 27, Kerala Police defeated West Bengal Police 3-1 to lift the championship trophy. In the women's category, the Assam Rifles women's team secured the title after registering a 1-0 victory over Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the final played on November 28. The tournament was conducted through meticulous planning, seamless coordination and efficient execution by Assam Rifles, setting a benchmark for organising national-level sporting events. The successful conclusion of the 75th edition reaffirmed Assam Rifles' commitment to promoting sports, nurturing sporting talent and strengthening camaraderie among various police organisations across the country. (ANI)