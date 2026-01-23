The Kabaddi Champions League Trophy Tour visited Rohtak and Gurugram, engaging fans and communities ahead of its inaugural season. The tour, a key initiative to connect supporters with teams, will next visit Faridabad and Sonipat.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Trophy Tour continued its statewide journey with stops in Rohtak on January 21 and Gurugram on January 22, as the league stepped closer to its inaugural season by engaging directly with fans and communities that have been central to the growth of kabaddi in Haryana, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trophy Welcomed in Kabaddi Heartland Rohtak

In Rohtak, the arrival of the KCL trophy highlighted the city's strong connection with competitive kabaddi and its role in nurturing players who have gone on to represent teams at higher levels. Fans, young athletes and members of the local sporting ecosystem gathered to witness the trophy up close, reinforcing the sense of pride and anticipation around the league's upcoming matches.

Gurugram Stop Highlights League's Vision

The tour then moved to the city hub of Gurugram, where the trophy's visit underlined KCL's effort to expand kabaddi's reach to newer and more diverse audiences. As a city that blends tradition with a modern sporting outlook, Gurugram reflected the league's vision of taking kabaddi beyond familiar boundaries while staying rooted in its core values. The response from fans showcased growing interest in KCL and its teams ahead of the league's first season.

Building Momentum for Inaugural Season

The KCL Trophy Tour is a key initiative in the league's build-up, designed to connect supporters with their local teams and strengthen the emotional bond between fans and the Kabaddi Champions League. As the jo The Trophy Tour leads into the Kabaddi Champions League, scheduled to be held from Januarurney continues, the KCL trophy will next travel to Faridabad before heading to its final location in Sonipat, further extending the tour's outreach across the state and finally reaching the stadium waiting for it to be lifted up by the first-ever KCL winners.y 25 to February 7 in Sonipat, where KCL teams will compete in high-intensity encounters, marking the beginning of a new chapter for professional kabaddi. (ANI)