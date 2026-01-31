Rohtak Royals defeated Hisar Heroes 40-28 in the Kabaddi Champions League. Captain Sandeep Narwal was the star, scoring nine points and a High-5. Vijay Malik was named Raider of the Match as the Royals continued their winning streak.

Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing the city of Rohtak, continued their winning momentum in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) with a commanding 40-28 victory over Hisar Heroes in their third match of the season, according to a release.

Narwal and Malik Shine in Royal Victory

Displaying unity, resilience, and intensity across the mat, the Royals produced a complete team performance, with raiders and defenders combining effectively to seal a truly royal win. Skipper Sandeep Narwal led from the front with a brilliant defensive display, finishing as the top scorer from the game with nine points. Completing a High-5 in the match, Sandeep was also adjudged the Best Defender of the Match. He received strong support from Vijay Malik, who contributed six vital points and was named the Raider of the Match. Local lad Ankit Rana also chipped in with six crucial points, playing an important role in the Royals' emphatic victory.

Rohtak Royals will next face Gurugram Gurus on February 1.

How the Match Unfolded

First Half: Royals Seize Momentum

The contest began cautiously before Hisar Heroes drew first blood, but Rohtak Royals responded with composure as captain Sandeep Narwal ignited the comeback with a powerful Super Tackle alongside Himanshu to swing the momentum. The defensive unit soon took control, executing timely tackles to keep Hisar's raiders in check. Substitute Naveen made an immediate impact, while Aaryan's sharp defensive reads strengthened Rohtak's grip on the match. Ankit Rana's successful raid triggered the Royals' first All-Out in the 15th minute, handing them a decisive advantage. Despite battling a severe fever, Narwal led from the front with fearless defending, including a thunderous tackle on Manprit, as the first half tilted firmly in Rohtak's favour.

Second Half: Asserting Dominance

Rohtak Royals turned the second half into a one-sided affair, asserting dominance across the mat. The trio of Milan Dahiya, Himanshu, and Aaryan worked in perfect sync to neutralise Ashu Malik, while Sandeep Deswal delivered a commanding defensive display. A successful captain's review added to Hisar's woes before Vijay Malik inflicted another All-Out, effectively ending the contest. With the scoreboard reading 39-25 in the final minutes, Rohtak comfortably marched to a memorable 40-28 triumph. (ANI)