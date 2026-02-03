Panipat Panthers, Hisar Heroes, and Rohtak Royals registered commanding wins in the Kabaddi Champions League. Panthers thrashed Sonipat Stars 48-24, Heroes defeated Faridabad Fighters 36-17, and Royals beat Bhiwani Bulls 43-35 to top the table.

Panipat Panthers, Hisar Heroes and Rohtak Royals produced commanding performances across Matches 17, 18 and 19 of the Kabaddi Champions League on Monday, underlining their growing dominance as the tournament gathered momentum with emphatic wins built on sharp raiding and disciplined defence.

Panthers Dominate Sonipat Stars in Match 17

In Match 17, Panipat Panthers stamped their authority against hosts Sonipat Stars with a one-sided 48-24 victory. From the opening raids, the Panthers looked in control as Narender Kandola led the charge, supported well by Meetu Sharma, while Sonipat relied heavily on Ayan Lohchab. The turning point came when Deepanshu Khatri trapped Ayan Lohchab, opening the floodgates for Panipat. Kandola's super raid inflicted an all-out and pushed the match firmly in Panthers' favour before halftime, as per a KCL press release.

The second half saw Panipat continue their dominance, with Ankit Jaglan shining in defence, including a sensational tackle on Ayan Lohchab and a High-5 that summed up the Panthers' control. Kandola was named Best Raider of the Match, while Jaglan took home Best Defender of the Match honours.

Reflecting on the win, Kandola said, "We stuck to our plan and trusted each other. When the defence gives you confidence, raiding becomes natural."

Hisar Heroes Secure Comprehensive Win

Match 18 witnessed Hisar Heroes rise to the occasion against hosts Faridabad Fighters, securing a comprehensive 36-17 win in a high-demand clash. With Ashu Malik initially leading the raids and the Fighters responding through Rohit Gulia, the first half remained tightly contested. However, Hisar's defence gradually tightened its grip, with crucial tackles and timely technical points helping them edge ahead at halftime.

The second half belonged entirely to the Heroes, as their defenders repeatedly shut down Faridabad's raiders, forcing all-outs and stretching the lead beyond reach. Manprit emerged as the Best Raider of the Match with his impactful raids, while Nitesh Kumar was adjudged Best Defender of the Match for anchoring a resolute defensive unit.

After the match, Nitesh remarked, "KCL gives young defenders like us the confidence to perform on a big stage. Today was about patience and teamwork, and we succeeded in achieving the win."

Rohtak Royals Climb to Top of Table

In Match 19, Rohtak Royals continued their impressive run by defeating Bhiwani Bulls 43-35 in a high-intensity encounter to go top of the table. The Royals seized early control through the raiding duo of Vijay Malik and Ankit Rana while maintaining a strong defensive structure that kept Bhiwani under pressure.

Despite Devank Dalal's relentless efforts for the Bulls, Rohtak inflicted crucial all-outs and maintained a comfortable cushion for most of the match. A late resurgence from Bhiwani, highlighted by Dalal's Super 10, added drama but couldn't overturn Rohtak's advantage. Dalal was named Best Raider of the Match, while Himanshu earned Best Defender of the Match honours for his High-5 and consistent tackles.

Speaking after the win, Himanshu said, "This team believes in balance. When raids and defence click together, results follow, and that is what keeps us going and has gotten us at the top of the table."

Together, these three matches not only showcased dominant wins by Panipat Panthers, Hisar Heroes and Rohtak Royals, but also highlighted how the Kabaddi Champions League continues to provide a powerful platform for both established stars and emerging talent to shine under pressure. (ANI)