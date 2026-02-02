The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set for a thrilling triple-header on Day 10. Karnal Kings will face Gurugram Gurus, Sonipat Stars will take on Hisar Heroes, and Panipat Panthers will clash with Rohtak Royals in a crucial league phase.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set to deliver another action-packed evening on Day 10 (3rd February, 2026) with a thrilling triple-header at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, as the league heads into a crucial phase where every match carries significant weight.

Karnal Kings vs Gurugram Gurus

The evening begins at 7:00 PM with Karnal Kings locking horns with Gurugram Gurus in Match 20. Karnal Kings will look to continue their attacking approach, banking on quick raids and sharp counterplay to seize early momentum. Gurugram Gurus, known for their fearless, high-tempo style, will aim to unsettle the Kings with aggression and intensity from the opening whistle, according to a KCL press release. Ahead of the clash, Surender Gill, Karnal Kings key player said, "The league is getting tighter with every match. Our focus is on staying composed and executing our plans under pressure." Gurugram Gurus leading player Neeraj Narwal added, "We have not found the right momentum in the league, but we are enjoying playing high-intensity kabaddi. Matches like these bring out the best in the team, and we hope to bring some change on the table."

Sonipat Stars vs Hisar Heroes

The spotlight then shifts to the marquee encounter of the night at 8:00 PM, as Sonipat Stars face Hisar Heroes in Match 21. Sonipat Stars will rely on their disciplined structure and consistency, aiming to control the tempo of the contest. Hisar Heroes, coming in with confidence and momentum, will look to combine strong raiding with an increasingly solid defense in what promises to be a closely fought battle. Speaking ahead of the match, Ayan Lohchab of Sonipat Stars said, "Consistency has been our strength. We're focused on maintaining our structure and intensity. Hisar Heroes is a strong team, and I hope that this match puts on a great show for everyone." Ashu Malik Hisar Heroes top raider shared, "The team is in good rhythm. We are confident in our team's ideology. We are up against the host who are definitely the home favourite but we're confident in our preparation and ready for another tough challenge."

Panipat Panthers vs Rohtak Royals

The final match of the night, scheduled for 9:00 PM, will see Panipat Panthers take on Rohtak Royals in Match 22. Panipat Panthers will look to bring speed, coordination, and attacking intent, while Rohtak Royals will depend on their composure and organised defensive unit to handle pressure situations in the closing fixture of the day. Ahead of the contest, Panipat Panthers key player, Narender Kandola said, "The league is getting more intense each day as every team is trying to make their way in top 4. Every match is an opportunity to prove ourselves. We're excited and ready to give our best." Vijay Malik, Rohtak Royals player added, "This is our second last match in the league phase and we want to give it our to make sure that we get a spot in the playoffs. At this stage of the tournament, focus and discipline are crucial. We are prepared for a tough contest." (ANI)