The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has launched its first-ever Trophy Tour in Haryana, starting Jan 16. The tour will travel across eight cities, including Panipat and Sonipat, to celebrate the state's rich kabaddi heritage and connect with fans.

Kabaddi has always been more than a sport in Haryana; it is a way of life, a childhood memory, and a shared tradition passed down through generations. Celebrating this deep connection, the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has flagged off its first-ever Trophy Tour, taking the symbol of the league's pride and passion to the very places where the game truly belongs.

KCL Trophy's Grand Journey Across Haryana

Trophy's journey begins on January 16 in Rindhana, with the KCL trophy travelling across all the teams' cities - Panipat, Karnal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat - over the following days, as per a release from KCL. At every stop, local communities will have the opportunity to see the trophy up close, as the iconic moment is shared with the people who live and breathe kabaddi every day.

A Tribute to Haryana's Kabaddi Spirit

The Trophy Tour is KCL's way of thanking Haryana, a state that has shaped Indian kabaddi with unmatched talent, grit, and fighting spirit. By bringing the trophy to local towns and cities, the league aims to spark conversations, inspire young athletes, and relive the joy of the sport.

Each city will host the trophy showcase at 12 PM, creating opportunities for fans to gather, celebrate, and feel personally connected to the league even before the first whistle blows.

Countdown to the Main Event

As the trophy completes its journey across Haryana, anticipation builds for the main event. The Kabaddi Champions League will be held from January 25 to February 7 2025, in Sonipat, bringing together top talent, fierce rivalries, and the raw energy of kabaddi on the national stage. After travelling through the homeland that shaped the sport, KCL is now ready to give it back to the fans - louder, prouder and bigger than ever.

KCL Trophy Tour Schedule

KCL Trophy Tour Schedule: January 16, 2025 - Rindhana | 12 PM January 17, 2025 - Panipat | 12 PM January 18, 2025 - Karnal | 12 PM January 19, 2025 - Hisar | 12 PM January 20, 2025 - Bhiwani | 12 PM January 21, 2025 - Rohtak | 12 PM January 22, 2025 - Gurugram | 12 PM January 23, 2025 - Faridabad | 12 PM January 24, 2025 - Sonipat | 12 PM. (ANI)