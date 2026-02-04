The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) enters its final league stage day with knockout-like intensity. Three crucial matches will determine the final standings for the upcoming Semi-Finals, with all teams aiming to build winning momentum.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) reaches a decisive juncture on Day 12, February 5th, as the final round of the league stage sets the tone for the upcoming knockouts, according to a release. With Semi-Finals scheduled on Day 13 and the Grand Final on Day 14, every match on Day 12 carries a knockout-like intensity, with teams fighting for momentum and crucial standings.

Final League Stage Showdowns

Hisar Heroes vs Gurugram Gurus

The action begins with Match 26 at 7:00 PM, where Hisar Heroes take on Gurugram Gurus in a clash that could have a major bearing on the points table. Hisar Heroes will aim to finish the league stage on a high, banking on consistency and attacking intent, while Gurugram Gurus will look to disrupt the rhythm with their aggressive style.

Ashu Malik, Hisar Heroes player, said ahead of the contest, "This is the last league match and the mindset is already like a knockout. Though we have made it to the semis, we want to carry winning momentum with us till the end." Neeraj Narwal, Gurugram Gurus key player, added, "It's the last day of league stage and we just want to enjoy the game. A strong performance here can change everything on the points table."

Panipat Panthers vs Karnal Kings

Match 27 at 8:00 PM features Panipat Panthers versus Karnal Kings, with both sides aware that finishing strong could define their semi-final outlook. Panipat will rely on fearless raids, while Karnal Kings will focus on structure and discipline under pressure.

Panipat Panthers player, Narender Kandola remarked, "There's no room for mistakes now. We're treating this like a must-win game. And want to convert our last league game into a place in the finals." Surender Gill, Karnal Kings player echoed the sentiment, "Our goal is to peak at the right time. Ending the league stage well is very important. The competition is tough and we want to make sure that we make it to top 4."

Faridabad Fighters vs Bhiwani Bulls

The league phase concludes with Match 28 at 9:00 PM, as Faridabad Fighters take on Bhiwani Bulls in a clash expected to test resilience and nerve. With the tournament moving into the knockout phase immediately after, both teams will be eager to close out the league stage with confidence.

Ahead of the match, Faridabad Fighters player, Rohit Gulia said, "We want to finish the league stage by enjoying playing top class kabaddi as a team." Devank Dalal, Bhiwani Bulls player added, "This match is about momentum. One strong performance can set up the points table perfectly. It's the last match of league phase and just want to give it our all."

With the league stage drawing to a close on Day 12, fans can expect an evening packed with urgency, intensity, and high-quality kabaddi as teams set their sights on the Semi-Finals on Day 13 and the Final on Day 14. (ANI)