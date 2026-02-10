Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko shattered the world record in the 50m rifle 3P event at the Asian Championship in New Delhi. India's Aakriti Dahiya took silver, while the host nation added two more gold medals to its dominant tally.

Junior and Team Event Results Later in the junior women's 3P final, Prachi Gaikwad emerged triumphant with a score of 353.3. 14-year-old Kazakh shooter Tomiris Amanova won silver with 351.4, while Anushka Thokur secured another bronze for the hosts with an effort that ended after the 34th shot at 341.1. Prachi, Anushka and Hazel also won the team gold in the event with a tally of 1748, seven clear of team Kazakhstan.In the senior women's 3P, the Kazakh's turned the tables on the Indians by four points, to win gold with a combined score of 1760. Qualification and Broadcast Details All the Finals of the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol can be streamed LIVE on the Fancode Digital platform. Paris Olympian and bronze medalist in the Buenos Aires World Cup last year, Arina Malinovskaya topped the women's 3P qualification field with a score of 588 after 20 shots each in the Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions. Anjum shot 587 to take second spot while Ashi Chouksey was fourth with 586. Aakriti took the sixth qualifying spot with a total of 583, while the winner Shulzhenko shot 587 to take third spot behind Anjum.In the final, the three Indians were on top after the first Kneeling position with Aakriti in the lead, but Shulzhenko had a strong display in the second prone position to rise up to second. Thereafter, she was the only shooter to score above 50 points in both the five-shot series of the Standing position, taking a decisive lead that held through the end as her challengers faded. Men's 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol Update Also on the day, Adarsh Singh of India took pole position after the first precision round in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's competition, with a score of 291/300. Favourite Anish Bhanwala shot 287 to remain in contention for a finals berth, while Neeraj Kumar's 277 meant that he would have to work hard on Wednesday (Feb 11) to make the finals cut, which will follow the second rapid-fire round. India Leads Medal Standings India's medal tally currently stands at 39 gold, 15 silver, and 12 bronze, and it comfortably leads the standings. (ANI)