5 WWE Careers That Shockingly Ended Sooner Than Fans Ever Expected In Recent Years
These five WWE stars saw their runs end much earlier than fans or experts ever imagined.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Ricochet
Signed in 2018, Ricochet quickly became one of WWE’s most dynamic performers, known for his aerial feats and crowd-popping moments. He won several titles during his time, including the United States, Intercontinental, North American, and Tag Team Championships.
Despite his in-ring brilliance, Ricochet never truly broke into the main event scene. In June 2024, news broke that his contract was nearing its end, and he informed WWE he would not renew. His exit was abrupt, written off TV after a backstage attack by Bron Breakker, and he never appeared again.
Aleister Black
Aleister Black stood out for his MMA-influenced style and menacing presence. He thrived in NXT, where his intense matches made him a fan favorite. Moving to the main roster in 2019, he clashed with Seth Rollins in a notable feud.
In 2021, WWE teased a major gimmick overhaul for him with a series of dark, intriguing vignettes. Strangely, those plans never materialized. Instead, he was released, ending his first run in the company without warning.
His departure caught fans off guard, especially given his clear potential. After making his comeback earlier this year, the former NXT Champion is already being tipped as one of WWE’s next breakout stars.
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross, alongside Scarlett Bordeaux, seemed primed for a long WWE run. Rumors swirled for weeks about their contracts expiring, with fans expecting a renewal given their popularity and strong crowd reactions.
However, negotiations didn’t lead to an agreement. Kross and Scarlett went public about the failed talks, and soon after, they became free agents. This marked the end of their second WWE stint in just three years.
Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan’s WWE journey began in 2000, training under William Regal in developmental territory MCW. His early run was modest, and he was released in 2003. Returning in 2009, Bryan quickly became part of the Nexus storyline.
In a shocking turn, he was fired within a year after choking ring announcer Justin Roberts with his tie during a segment, a move that clashed with WWE’s PG image. It was woven into the storyline, with Bryan being “kicked out” of Nexus. At the time, WWE made it seem like he would never return.
Dijak
Dijak’s WWE career was marked by multiple repackages, showing the company’s faith but also his struggles to connect with fans. He found moderate success in NXT, but his 2024 main roster move saw him drop to the lower card.
When his contract expired in June 2024, WWE chose not to renew it. This brought his time with the promotion to an end, cutting short a career that once held promise.