Image Credit : Getty

Signed in 2018, Ricochet quickly became one of WWE’s most dynamic performers, known for his aerial feats and crowd-popping moments. He won several titles during his time, including the United States, Intercontinental, North American, and Tag Team Championships.

Despite his in-ring brilliance, Ricochet never truly broke into the main event scene. In June 2024, news broke that his contract was nearing its end, and he informed WWE he would not renew. His exit was abrupt, written off TV after a backstage attack by Bron Breakker, and he never appeared again.