The Kabaddi Champions League delivered another compelling double-header as Sonipat Stars stunned Bhiwani Bulls, while Karnal Kings extended their unbeaten run, underlining the league's growing reputation for high-quality competition and emerging talent, according to a release.

Sonipat Stars Stun Bhiwani Bulls

In Match 9, Sonipat Stars registered a hard-fought 31-28 victory over Bhiwani Bulls, led by a standout performance from Ayan Lochab, who rose to the occasion in the closing moments. Bhiwani, powered early by Devank Dalal, edged ahead at the first strategic timeout, but Sonipat stayed within touching distance through disciplined defence and timely raids.

The contest remained tight through the first half, with both Ayan and Devank reaching eight raid points as the Bulls held a slim halftime lead. The second half saw momentum swing in Sonipat's favour as Ayan Lochab controlled the raids, completed his Super 10, and helped inflict a crucial all-out. Despite Devank responding with a Super 10 of his own and Parvesh Malik producing a High 5 for Bhiwani, Sonipat held their nerve. Ayan's decisive two-point do-or-die raid in the final minute sealed the win for the Stars.

Karnal Kings Continue Unbeaten Streak

In Match 10, Karnal Kings continued their unbeaten streak, defeating Faridabad Fighters 40-34, while the Fighters were left still searching for their first win of the season. Karnal opened strongly, but Faridabad responded through young raider Ishant, whose fearless raids--including a super raid in a do-or-die situation--kept the contest finely balanced. Akshit Dhull matched him raid for raid, showcasing the depth of young talent being unearthed by the KCL platform.

The first half remained evenly poised before Karnal capitalised on an all-out to take a narrow lead into the break. Faridabad fought back bravely in the second half, with Ishant and Rohit Gulia completing their Super 10s and even forcing an all-out against the Kings. However, Karnal's experience prevailed in the final phase, as Surender Gill and Akshit Dhull steadied the ship, while Rohit Nandal's High 5 anchored a strong defensive effort to close out another win.

League Delivers High-Intensity Kabaddi

With Sonipat Stars showing composure against star opposition and Karnal Kings maintaining their perfect record, the league continues to deliver high-intensity kabaddi while providing a vital platform for young talent to shine alongside established names. (ANI)