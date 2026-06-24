Jyothi Yarraji made a golden comeback to qualify for the Asian Games in 100m hurdles. Mohammed Afsal (800m), Anushka Yadav (hammer throw), and Dev Meena (pole vault) also secured berths, with Yadav and Meena setting new national records.

Athlete Jyothi Yarraji made an unforgettable comeback after 383 days away from the track that saw her win Gold and run under-13s again at the Inter State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. She completed her run in 13.14 seconds in the opening heats of the women's 100m hurdles, booking her spot for the Asian Games to be held this year from September 19 to October 4.

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Mohammed Afsal also met the qualifying mark for the Asian Games in the men's 800m event at the Inter State Athletics Championships, clocking 1:47.69 minutes.

National Records Tumble

Coming to the hammer throw action, Anushka Yadav booked the Asian Games spot in a memorable way, breaking the national record with a throw of 67.02 m.

Anushka Yadav, take a bow! 🙌 Broke the National Record ✅ Qualified for Asian Games ✅ BREAKS THE NATIONAL RECORD AGAIN 🔥#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/ekZMh7hQen — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 24, 2026

Dev Meena also cleared a fine 5.46 m in men's pole vault, rewriting the national record and booking his Asian Games spot.

NATIONAL RECORD FOR DEV MEENA! 🚨 He clears a massive 5.46m in Men’s Pole Vault, rewriting the National Record books and securing qualification for the Asian Games 2026! 🔥#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/DqUWCsstr7 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 24, 2026

The Championships is taking place from June 24 to 28 in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar. (ANI)