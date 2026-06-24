Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente praised Mikel Oyarzabal after his brace led Spain to a 4-0 FIFA World Cup win over Saudi Arabia. De la Fuente said Oyarzabal can build an 'exceptional legacy' in Spanish football.

De la Fuente: Oyarzabal Can Build an 'Exceptional Legacy'

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed Mikel Oyarzabal for his role in Spain's win over Saudi Arabia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, saying that he can build an "exceptional legacy" in Spanish football.

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Besides the opening goal from superstar Lamine Yamal, it was a brace from Real Sociedad star Mikel, which was a major highlight of Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their second group stage FIFA World Cup fixture after a goalless draw with debutants Cape Verde.

In a Spanish attack consisting of stars like Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri and Rodri, it was Mikel who made a significant impact, with two goals and an assist within the first 24 minutes of the match. However, the Spain coach is not surprised, saying, as quoted by FIFA, "I do not know anyone who underestimates him. Anyone who understands football values him enormously. For some people, the impact he has may seem small, but here we know just how significant it is. The other day, he went nearly 30 minutes without touching the ball, and today, he became the first player to score two goals and provide an assist in just 24 minutes. We have to appreciate Mikel. He can build an exceptional legacy in Spanish football."

Praise for Olmo, Baena and Merino

With 34 successful passes and an accuracy of 92 per cent, Dani Olmo was another player who proved his worth, with the coach rating him as "one of the best players in the world at operating between the lines". "He is incredibly effective in those situations," the coach said of the midfielder.

Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid) and Mikel Merino (Arsenal) were also highlighted in their roles, with de la Fuente saying of Baena, "He gave us plenty of width, but also a lot of play through the middle. He has tremendous quality and a fantastic shot. He is different, but at the same time perfectly suited to our way of playing." The coach went on to call Merino a "rock". The footballer featured in the second half despite not being at his best physically. "He told me he was ready. If the game had unfolded differently, we probably would have needed him even more," de la Fuente added.

Baena on Team's Collective Strength

After a win over Saudi Arabia, which eased off some pressure for Spain, Baena said that even the lesser celebrated players are fully appreciated within their set-up, saying that any player in the team would be a starter for any other national side across the world. "Maybe we don't receive the same worldwide attention, but any player in the Spain squad would start for any other national team in the world," he said.

"We know how good we are, the coaching staff know it too, and that's what matters most," added Baena. Baena played a key role in Spain's first two goals by Yamal and Oyarzabal, saying, "I am always grateful when I can help the team, whatever the situation. I think I played well, but the most important thing is that the team won and can keep moving forward."

Spain's final group stage match will be against Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (ANI)