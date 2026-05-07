Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has named Julian Metherell, the current chair of London Spirit and a key figure in its Hundred equity deal, as its next president. He will succeed former England cricketer Ed Smith when he assumes office in October.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has named Julian Metherell, the current chair of London Spirit and a key figure behind the franchise's Hundred equity negotiations, as its next president. He will succeed former England cricketer and selector Ed Smith when he assumes office in October. A long-time MCC member with a career rooted in global finance, Metherell has spent four decades associated with the club and now steps into one of the most influential ceremonial roles in world cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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A Career in Finance and Cricket Administration

Metherell previously worked as a partner at Goldman Sachs from 1999 to 2011 and served as chief executive officer of the investment banking division in the United Kingdom during the latter part of his tenure. He is also the founder and chief financial officer of Genel Energy, while holding interests across the energy and shipping sectors. Beyond finance, Metherell has maintained strong links with cricket administration. He served as non-executive chair of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) between 2019 and 2024 and currently chairs the advisory board of Cambridge University's Judge Business School.

'A Deeply Honoured' Appointment

"It is a deeply honoured to take on the role of MCC President, following in the footsteps of many of my cricketing idols," Metherell said in a statement released by the club. "I have a long connection with MCC and many cherished memories at Lord's. This is a really exciting time to be involved with MCC, especially as it starts a new era of ownership of a professional cricket team," he said.

Instrumental in London Spirit's Equity Deal

Metherell played a central role in MCC's negotiations during the 2025 Hundred equity sale, where a Silicon Valley-led consortium fronted by Palo Alto Networks chief executive Nikesh Arora secured a 49 percent stake in London Spirit for approximately £145 million, making it the highest-valued franchise in the competition.

Following the deal, Metherell was appointed chair of London Spirit after operational control of the franchise shifted from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to the new ownership group in October last year.

Endorsement and a New Era for MCC

Smith, who nominated Metherell as his successor, praised his blend of business expertise and passion for cricket. "During such an exciting period for MCC, I wanted to choose a successor with huge expertise and experience, combined with a deep passion for the game and for the club," Smith said. "Julian Metherell is a great and trusted friend to cricket and an exceptional candidate," he added.

Metherell's appointment comes at a transformative period for MCC, with London Spirit increasingly influencing the club's strategic direction. Earlier this year, the franchise unveiled a rebranded identity featuring MCC's traditional egg-and-bacon colours integrated into the team's royal blue design. During his tenure as president, Lord's is also scheduled to host Australia's men's and women's teams during the 2027 Ashes series. (ANI)