While John Cena's official retirement match is in December, likely against Brock Lesnar, this SmackDown could feature a confrontation between the two, setting the stage for their Wrestlepalooza showdown.

WWE SmackDown in Chicago has all the promises to be a blockbuster night filled with high-octane action, surprise returns, and storylines that could shake up the road to the next premium live event. It could also see WWE legend John Cena officially announce his retirement for the blue brand, marking the end of an era for one of the most iconic superstars in wrestling history. With more than 15,000 fans expected to pack the Allstate Arena, where Cena made his iconic WWE debut against Kurt Angle back in 2002. Reports from WrestleVotes suggest that WWE is treating this as Cena’s last SmackDown appearance, which means the company is likely preparing something memorable to honor the 17-time world champion. Having headlined both Raw and SmackDown for over a decade, Cena’s possible farewell on the brand he helped define is expected to be a major moment for fans and the company alike.



“We’re told some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena’s final SmackDown. According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it’s unlikely another will be a SmackDown event, meaning Cena will have debuted and ended his run on the blue brand in the very same building, Chicago’s Allstate Arena,” WrestleVotes wrote.

John Cena's Last WWE Appearance

The 17-time World Champion will make his last appearances in Boston and New York City as part of his farewell tour. He will appear on Monday Night Raw at TD Garden in Boston on Monday, November 10 and at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, November 17 before retiring in December. Before hanging up his boots, Cena is widely expected to face Brock Lesnar, who recently resurfaced in WWE after an 18-month absence by launching a surprise attack on Cena at SummerSlam 2025. WWE is likely to use the episode to officially confirm his Wrestlepalooza showdown with John Cena. With the night possibly marking Cena’s last SmackDown appearance, fans are anticipating that he may get the upper hand over Lesnar. The Beast, however, is already scheduled to appear on the next two editions of SmackDown. Lesnar hasn’t competed in a match since SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes.

