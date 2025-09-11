John Cena reveals details of a recent medical procedure while preparing for a major clash at Wrestlepalooza 2025.

John Cena has confirmed undergoing another successful cosmetic procedure during his ongoing WWE farewell tour, adding a personal milestone to a year already filled with career-defining moments.

The 17-time world champion, who faced years of public jabs over his bald spot, including fans holding “bald John Cena” signs at events, first addressed the issue last year with hair transplant surgery. Cena has since embraced a strict hair care routine, crediting it with transforming his confidence and appearance.

Earlier today, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he had completed another treatment, describing it as “life-changing.” In his post, John Cena thanked Dr. Ken Anderson for his work on both the transplant and ongoing maintenance, noting the importance of consistent care.

John Cena and Lesnar Set for Final Battle at Wrestlepalooza

While managing his personal transformation, Cena’s in-ring journey is heading toward one of its most anticipated chapters. His retirement tour has largely revisited rivalries from the past, and the latest to resurface is his long-standing feud with Brock Lesnar, a man Cena has only beaten once in his career.

The two are scheduled to meet for the final time at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN. Lesnar has targeted Cena since returning, repeatedly attacking him with his signature F5. Their upcoming match is expected to headline the event, promising a decisive conclusion to their storied history.

Last Friday, Lesnar issued a direct challenge, and he is set to appear on SmackDown this week to address his actions. Cena, meanwhile, has wrapped up his appearances on the blue brand and will now shift to Monday Night RAW for the remainder of his farewell run, carrying momentum, and renewed determination, into his last battles.