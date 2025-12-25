Image Credit : Getty

Over the past few months, Roman Reigns has endured a string of defeats that feel unusual for someone of his stature. He fell short in the WarGames match and previously suffered a loss to Bronson Reed. For a performer who once dominated the roster as a heel, these setbacks stand out. Reigns thrived when positioned as the ruthless leader of WWE, defeating veterans and asserting his dominance. The frustration of repeated losses could push him back into that role, setting the stage for a heel turn when he reappears in 2026.