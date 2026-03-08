Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated J&K youth are seeing an aspirational surge due to democratised opportunities. He cited the J&K cricket team's Ranji Trophy win as a reflection of this growing confidence and the end of the "Sifarish" culture.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has said that Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing an aspirational surge and renewed confidence among youth, with the democratisation of opportunities and accessibility of avenues under the Modi regime.

Jitendra was speaking on the occasion of the luncheon felicitation of the players of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team hosted by him at his residence, for their remarkable title win in the Ranji Trophy, describing their achievement as a reflection of the growing confidence and aspirations among the youth of the Union Territory, as per a press release from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Reforms and Fair Opportunities

The minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained efforts have been made to ensure that youth across the country are provided a level playing field to pursue their ambitions and realise their potential. The culture of "Sifarish" in sports has been vehemently sought to be done away with, he said.

Jitendra noted that while the process of reforms in Jammu and Kashmir took some time to begin because of the earlier constitutional framework, transformative changes accelerated after the abrogation of Article 370. Following these reforms, the Union Territory began adopting governance and recruitment practices similar to those in other states of the country.

The Minister said that one of the major reforms introduced was the abolition of the interview component in recruitment processes, which has significantly improved transparency and fairness in selections. As a result, he said, young boys and girls from even the remotest parts of the Union Territory are now being selected for jobs that were earlier widely perceived to be accessible only to those belonging to influential or elite families.

Merit Over Influence

Jitendra cited a recent example to illustrate this transformation. Referring to the civil services results declared recently, he noted that a visually challenged candidate from the Kashmir Valley, who is the son of a labourer, successfully made it to the civil services.

He said that earlier, there was a widespread perception that only candidates from influential backgrounds or those with access to expensive coaching facilities could succeed in such competitive examinations. However, the recent results demonstrate that merit and determination are now emerging as the defining factors in success.

Transformation in Sports

Jitendra said the same spirit of fairness and transparency is increasingly visible in the field of sports as well. He pointed out that after introducing a fair and merit-based process of selection in sports, talented boys and girls from different regions of the Union Territory are now finding opportunities to represent Jammu and Kashmir in various sporting disciplines.

Referring specifically to cricket, Jitendra said the performance of the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy stands as a powerful example of this transformation. He said that there was a time when the Jammu and Kashmir team was hardly taken seriously in domestic cricket competitions. However, the team has now made a strong mark by defeating one of the most formidable teams in Indian domestic cricket, the Karnataka cricket team.

This achievement, he said, has generated a new level of confidence and conviction among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that they too can compete with the best in the country and succeed. Jitendra observed that this sense of belief and aspiration among young people represents the true essence of a democracy - where every child, irrespective of background, has the opportunity and confidence to achieve success through hard work and dedication.

Beyond Government Jobs: The Startup Ecosystem

Highlighting emerging opportunities beyond government employment, Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to the growing startup ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that although the Union Territory entered the startup space later than some other regions, it has already created a unique example through the promotion of lavender-based entrepreneurship.

Jitendra noted that lavender cultivation and related startups developed under initiatives such as the Aroma Mission have opened up new economic avenues for rural youth in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that boys and girls from remote villages are now earning a respectable income through lavender cultivation and value-added products, reducing dependence on government employment and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Jitendra further said that the success of lavender startups in Jammu and Kashmir is now being emulated by several other states, particularly hill states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which are exploring similar models to empower rural youth. He said that such developments are gradually bringing about a change in the mindset of young people, who are increasingly realising that with dedication, focus and hard work, they can create successful careers in multiple fields.

Inspiring the Future

The Union Minister congratulated the players of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team and said their success would inspire many more young athletes from the region to pursue sports at the highest level. He also expressed confidence that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to excel in diverse fields, including sports, administration, entrepreneurship and innovation, contributing to the broader vision of a progressive and developed India.

The felicitation ceremony concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the players in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to enhancing the sporting identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Member Administration of the JKCA Sub-Committee, Brig Anil Gupta (Retd.); Head Coach of the Jammu & Kashmir senior men's team, Ajay Sharma; and Captain of the J&K Ranji team, Paras Dogra, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)