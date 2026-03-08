The All India Football Federation (AIFF) mourns the passing of former India forward Syed Habibul Hasan Hameed. He represented India at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup and was part of the 1960 Rome Olympics contingent. AIFF President offered condolences.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoles the death of former India forward Syed Habibul Hasan Hameed, who passed away on Friday. Syed Habibul represented India once, at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup against Hong Kong, China, in Tel Aviv, which India won 3-1. He was also part of the Indian contingent at the 1960 Rome Olympics and the 1964 Pre-Olympic tournament, according to the AIFF.

AIFF President Pays Tribute

AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey said, "Syed Habibul Hasan Hameed was a prolific forward in his days. His contributions to Indian Football will always be remembered with great respect. On behalf of the Indian football community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

Domestic and Club Career

At the domestic level, Hameed had represented both Hyderabad, Bengal, and Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy, winning the tournament with the latter in 1963. At the club level, he had represented City College Old Boys (Hyderabad), Mohammedan Sporting, East Bengal, and Tata Sports. He won the Aga Khan Gold Cup (1960), Dr. HK Mookherjee Shield (1960), and the DCM Trophy (1961) with Mohammedan Sporting, and the Rovers Cup (1962, joint) with East Bengal. (ANI)