After J&K's maiden Ranji Trophy win, pacer Aquib Nabi Dar, the 'Player of the Tournament' with 60 wickets, says he feels ready for an India debut but leaves the call to selectors while focusing on continuing his hard work.

Ready for India Debut

Following his side's maiden Ranji Trophy title win, pacer Aquib Nabi Dar reflected on getting a Team India cap, saying that while he feels ready for it, it is upto selectors to take that call while he has to continue putting in the hard work. Aquib was among the players felicitated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh for their recent Ranji Trophy win, a landmark moment in J&K cricket as it marks their first-ever Ranji title win. Speaking to ANI, Nabi said, "I think I am ready (for India debut). But I am not thinking about it a lot. It is the selector's call to pick me. My duty is to work hard and focus on the present. I dream of representing India, will keep working hard for it. It is everyone's dream to play and win matches for India."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stellar 'Player of the Tournament' Performance

The ultimate clutch-man for his side, Aquib ended up as the 'Player of the Tournament' with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including two four-fers and seven five-fors and best figures of 7/24. The 29-year-old, who gained nationwide fame with 44 wickets in just eight games, including six five-fors last season, upped the ante during the knockout stages. Be it the 12-fer in the quarterfinal against ex-champions Madhya Pradesh, or the nine wickets against two-time champions Bengal in semifinals or his five-for in the title clash, Nabi performed higher than already sky-high expectations, with several India/IPL/domestic stars like Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal a part of his wicket tally.

Historic Win and Team's Self-Belief

Speaking on his side's Ranji Trophy win, he termed it as a win where everyone contributed and expressed excitement for his side's Irani Cup debut, which will witness them play a star-studded 'Rest of India' line-up. He also spoke on the team's self-belief that they could win the title. "This win was important for us. Everyone put in hard work. Everyone had their contribution in this win as we had been working for this and playing together as a bunch for the last four years. We all had this self-belief that we could win. We are playing the Irani Trophy this time around against the Rest of India. It is historic for us. We hope that this win has inspired people and will help in developing sports and cricket culture for J&K," he said.

On T20 World Cup Final

On India's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand taking place at Ahmedabad today, Aquib said, "Both sides are strong, hopefully we will win. We have been playing good cricket. There have been different match-winners for us, with different Player of the Match winners in almost every game. Everyone has been contributing." (ANI)