The inaugural Jharkhand T20 League kicks off on June 10 with Chota Nagpur Royals facing Ranchi Titans. Cricket icon MS Dhoni will attend the opening ceremony after the first match. The tournament, featuring six teams, runs until June 23.

Virat Singh-led Chota Nagpur Royals will take on Rajandeep Singh's Ranchi Titans in the first blockbuster match of the Jharkhand T20 League, starting from June 10 to June 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first match will be followed by the opening ceremony for the Jharkhand T20 League, which will be attended by the pride of Jharkhand, MS Dhoni, one of the most internationally respected cricketers India has produced, according to a release. The second match of the day will be played between Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers, captained by Utkarsh Singh and Kumar Deobrat, respectively.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) along with AV24 Sports Private Limited have announced the final fixtures for the twenty-seven matches to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, including the two semi-finals and the final. Six franchises i.e. Ranchi Titans, Jamshedpur Steelers, Chota Nagpur Royals, Koylanchal Super Kings, Dhanbad Diamonds and Santhal Strikers will be fighting for the coveted trophy of the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League.

JSCA Officials on the Inaugural League

"This league marks a significant milestone in Jharkhand cricket. We are excited to witness the best talent from the state compete at a professional level and inspire the next generation of cricketers and wish all the teams and the cricketers the best of luck." said Ajay Nath Shah Deo, President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"The response from players, franchises and supporters has already been phenomenal. We are confident that the inaugural edition will set a strong benchmark for the future" stated by Sanjay Pandey, Vice President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"The Jharkhand T20 League will create immense opportunities for young players to showcase their abilities alongside experienced campaigners. We look forward to an exciting season ahead" said Saurabh Tiwary, Honorary Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"We are confident that the Jharkhand T20 League will provide fans with two weeks of thrilling and highly competitive cricket while creating valuable opportunities for emerging talent" said Shahbaz Nadeem, Honorary Joint Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Fixtures

10th June 2026

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Ranchi Titans - 12:00 PM

Koylanchal Super Kings vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 8:00 PM

11th June 2026

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Dhanbad Diamonds - 1:00 PM

Ranchi Titans vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

12th June 2026

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 1:00 PM

Dhanbad Diamonds vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 6:30 PM

13th June 2026

Ranchi Titans vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 1:00 PM

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

14th June 2026

Ranchi Titans vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 1:00 PM

Dhanbad Diamonds vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 6:30 PM

15th June 2026

Ranchi Titans vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PM

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 6:30 PM

16th June 2026

Koylanchal Super Kings vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PM

Ranchi Titans vs Dhanbad Diamonds - 6:30 PM

17th June 2026

Jamshedpur Steelers vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PM

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 6:30 PM

18th June 2026

Dhanbad Diamonds vs Santhal Strikers - 1:00 PM

Ranchi Titans vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 6:30 PM

19th June 2026

Dhanbad Diamonds vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 1:00 PM

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

20th June 2026

Dhanbad Diamonds vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 1:00 PM

Ranchi Titans vs Koylanchal Super Kings - 6:30 PM

21st June 2026

Chota Nagpur Royals vs Jamshedpur Steelers - 1:00 PM

Dhanbad Diamonds vs Santhal Strikers - 6:30 PM

Semi Finals - 22nd June 2026

Team 1 vs Team 4 - 1:00 PM

Team 2 vs Team 3 - 6:30 PM

Final - 23rd June 2026

Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2 - 7:30 PM.